The Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 Tickets on Sale Nov. 22 at 9am
Season line-up includes BalletX: The Little Prince, Nobuntu, Rosanne Cash and more!
BOONE, NC — Tickets for the Schaefer Center Presents Spring 2022 season, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, go on sale Monday, Nov. 22 at 9am. The spring lineup features BalletX: The Little Prince, a story ballet for the entire family inspired by the classic children’s novella; Nobuntu, an all-female a capella quintet from Zimbabwe; and acclaimed Americana-country singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash. The season also includes two special family matinees designed for young audiences, part of the APPlause! Family Series: an interactive concert with Western Piedmont Symphony and excerpts from The Little Prince.
Holiday gift certificates are available for purchase by calling or visiting the Schaefer Center box office Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. The box office will be closed Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving break, and again beginning Dec. 13 for winter break. It will reopen on Monday, Jan. 10 at 9am. Tickets are always available to purchase online.
The APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series continues its complimentary all-virtual season. Virtual events are free and open to all families, with extended viewing periods available for all performances. Complementary educator workshops are available for select events. Advance registration for both is required at https://theschaefercenter.org/applause/.
SPRING 2022 SERIES TICKETS ON SALE NOV. 22 at 9AM!
Tickets are available to purchase at theschaefercenter.org, in person at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or by calling 828-262-4046.
Western Piedmont Symphony Link Up: The Orchestra Sings
Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 3pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Part of the APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Family Series
Carnegie Hall’s Link Up program introduces elementary age students to the orchestra by helping them to become a part of it. Concert repertoire includes: “Come to Play,” Finale from The Firebird Suite, “New World Symphony,” “Ode to Joy,” “Oye,” “Simple Gifts,” “To Make Words Sing” and “Variations on a Shaker Melody” from Appalachian Spring. Lobby opens at 2pm to meet the musicians!
Tickets: $10 Adult, $5 Children (with proof of enrollment in a K-12 school or homeschool)
Excerpts from BalletX: The Little Prince
Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11am
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Part of the APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Family Series
This 50-minute performance designed for young audience members features excerpts from BalletX’s full-length ballet The Little Prince, based on Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s classic children’s novella of adventure and enlightenment.
Tickets: $10 Adult, $5 Children (with proof of enrollment in a K-12 school or homeschool)
BalletX: The Little Prince
Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Philadelphia’s powerhouse contemporary-ballet company BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, hits the stage with choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s The Little Prince. The full-length ballet performed to the original music of composer Peter Salem is inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless novella of adventure and enlightenment. Lopez Ochoa’s The Little Prince is a ballet for the whole family, sure to delight the imagination of children and adults alike.
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements.
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Local Resident Discount (with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery County), $10 Student
Rosanne Cash
Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
One of the country’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 chart-topping singles. She Remembers Everything—her latest release—is a poetic, lush, and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world. It follows her triple Grammy-winning 2014 album, The River & the Thread, and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her southern roots and family heritage.
Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $25 Student
Tickets
A student discount is available for all shows, a faculty/staff discount is available for select shows, and a local resident discount is available for Nobuntu with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties. To purchase tickets, visit theschaefercenter.org, stop by in person at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or call 828-262-4046.
About “The Schaefer Center Presents”
“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a "window on the world" through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.
Thank You to Our Schaefer Center Presents Sponsors
Boone Tourism Development Authority, Allen Wealth Management, McDonald’s of Boone, The Horton Hotel, Holiday Inn Express, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM, WETS, WKSK The Farm, and WASU 90.5FM
APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series 2022 – Complimentary Virtual Events
ArtsPower Theatre on Demand presents From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler
Sept. 15, 2021-April 27, 2022
Recommended for Grades 2-7
Based on the beloved book From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler, this musical adventure follows two children who run away to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and find themselves working to solve an art-related mystery! Listen as Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler narrates the story of Claudia and Jamie Kincaid’s adventures in New York City in the 1960s.
The Hero in You with Ellis Paul
Jan. 26, 2022-Feb. 23, 2022
Recommended for Grades K-6
Heroes change the world. They do something nobody else had the courage to do. Whether they discovered a way to harness electricity or invented a new flavor of ice cream, each of them started as a kid with a dream. Now they are heroes to us all. The Hero in You introduces kids to 13 real-life American heroes.
CONTRA-TIEMPO Activist Dance Theater
Feb. 23-March 23, 2022
Recommended for Grades K-12
CONTRA-TIEMPO is a bold, multilingual, Los Angeles-based dance company that creates electrifying, politically astute performance work that moves audiences to imagine what is possible. The company engages diverse audiences, cultivates dancer leaders, and centers stories not traditionally heard on the concert stage. Led by Artistic Director Ana Maria Alvarez, the company members are professional dancers, artists, immigrants, educators, activists, organizers, and movers of all types, living and working across Los Angeles and the country. In this performance, CONTRA-TIEMPO shares an excerpt of the evening-length collaborative work, “JoyUSJustUS,” a piece that lifts up joy as the ultimate expression of resistance.
Glenis Redmond: Telling Stories Through Poetry
March 30-April 27, 2022
Recommended for Grades 6-12
In Telling Stories, Glenis shares her origin story. She reads poems connected to her Carolina heritage as she uplifts people and places. She also honors teachers who ignited her poetic fire when she was in middle school. In this session, Glenis makes the case that poetry can strengthen a student’s voice. Glenis urges and implores that poetry is for all.
About APPlause!
Every season, affordable music, dance, film and theatre events are offered to students and their teachers from K-12 classrooms across the region. Students experience everything from high-energy acrobatics and Appalachian music to international dance and literary classics brought to life through theatrical productions. The performances are part of the APPlause! series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs. Featuring local, regional, and world-renowned professional artists, the mission of the program is to share university arts resources with the public, private, and homeschool network across our region. Study guide materials connect every performance to the classroom curriculum.
Thank You to Our APPlause! Sponsors
The APPlause! 2021-22 season has been generously supported by a grant from the JAMES G. HANES MEMORIAL FUND and individual support from Sue and Steve Chase.
