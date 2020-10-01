A 2017 informal survey of 1,513 people found that 89% of them still used faxes. While fax machines are still in the market, the shift to computer-based and mobile faxing services is what is actually keeping faxing alive. This has been made possible through cloud computing and the establishment of fax servers.
These servers allow users to send, as well as receive faxes as electronic documents. This revolution in faxing has paved the way for fax-to-email technologies, in which faxes are received or sent as email attachments.
What is Digital Faxing?
Faxing remains a crucial part of the communication infrastructure in various business industries such as real estate, government offices, healthcare, and legal services. However, with the rising emphasis on sustainable business practices, traditional faxing has been replaced by digital faxing. A digital fax is a fax that is sent and received as an electronic document, rather than on paper.
Digital faxing is made possible through electronic fax service providers. These companies allow clients to send and receive faxes from anywhere. Faxes can be received through mobile phones or sent via the email to fax feature offered by most cloud fax providers. This feature is quite simple and simply needs a recipient’s fax number, which is then attached to an email address provided by the internet fax service provider.
Digital Faxing for Small Businesses
Digital faxing is proving effective for small businesses looking to streamline their communication practices. However, the question remains why a business would opt for internet faxing if it is similar to email. There are three main reasons:
● Faxing is more secure
● Businesses have filters that block emails
● Signatures on faxes are legally binding
Faxing has been found to offer more enhanced security than emails, especially with regard to malware. The prevalence of email has made it an attractive way for hackers to send malicious software as attachments. Email accounts are also vulnerable to hacking and are widely used by cyber-criminals to carry out phishing attacks.
Filters that block emails or mark them as spam may make it difficult for small businesses to reach their intended audience. Finally, signatures appended on faxed documents are legally recognized. That makes it easier and more affordable to send and receive contracts.
Setting Up a Digital Faxing Account
Setting up a digital fax account is easy and makes sending and receiving faxes more convenient than ever. It's important to consider what type of user you are, how often you fax, and what important features you are looking for, before selecting a provider. Some of the features you should take into consideration include:
● Whether the provider has a mobile-friendly faxing app
● If they offer local phone numbers
● The amount of storage space offered
● An electronic signature for the document
● Integration to other cloud storage services such as Dropbox, iCloud, and Google drive
● Capabilities for sharing large files with multiple recipients
Depending on how often your business receives faxes, you can sign up for a subscription option that meets your needs. The same applies to receiving faxes - fees go up if you want to receive more faxes. After deciding on the cloud faxing capabilities that your business needs, select a service provider, and follow the account set-up prompts. You should be all ready to go as soon as the sign-up process is complete.
Cloud Faxing is the Future of Fax
Faxing is here to stay. Businesses looking for enhanced data security, more productivity, streamlined fax document handling and online storage are finding cloud faxing more beneficial than the traditional fax machine. Given that faxing no longer needs traditional hardware or costly maintenance, choosing digital faxing is the best thing you can do for your business.
