The North Carolina Folk Festival Announces Four Finalists of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest Online Voting Opens to Public Today to Choose Winner
Greensboro, N.C., July 5, 2022 — Today the North Carolina Folk Festival announced the four finalists selected to advance to the online public voting phase of the Not Your Average Folk Contest.
The four finalists are:
- Anna Vtipil, from Raleigh, N.C.
- The Zinc Kings, from Greensboro, N.C.
- Discount Rothko, from Winston-Salem, N.C.
- The Travis Williams Group, from Pfafftown, N.C.
The four finalists were selected from a competitive pool of 42 North Carolina-based musicians whose applications were reviewed by a panel of music experts from across the state. Judges rated contest submissions on four criteria: appeal of performance, incorporation of folk and traditional elements, musicianship, and the uniqueness of work performed.
“Our 2022 finalists are a great representation of the independent, community-based musicians we wanted to highlight when we started the Not Your Average Folk Contest in 2021,” said Amy Grossmann, president & CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “We can’t wait to see who the public chooses to perform at the Festival this September!”
Festival organizers invite the public to vote online for the grand prize winner who will be awarded a spot to perform live at the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival. The winner will also be awarded an 8-hour professional studio recording session provided by Black Rabbit Audio in Greensboro. The public may view video performances by each of the four finalists and vote for their favorite performer online at www.ncfolkfestival.com/vote through 11:59pm (Eastern) on Friday, July 22, 2022. The finalist receiving the most online votes will be named the grand prize winner.
For more information about the Not Your Average Folk Contest and about the North Carolina Folk Festival, visit www.ncfolkfestival.com.
