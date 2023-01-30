The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum Will Reopen February 1 After a Month-long Closure for Major Construction Updates
Greensboro, NC (January 30, 2022) – The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum (MBCM) will reopen February 1, 2023, after a month-long closure for major construction updates to the facility, including a brand-new exhibit.
The Museum received new flooring, PA system, security system, and heating ventilation and air conditioning system, resurfaced roofing, renovated bathrooms and multi-use rooms, and a new Construction Zone exhibit. Funding for the improvements came from MBCM’s Building for Tomorrow capital campaign, which has raised over $2.0MM. The Museum re-opening completes the second phase of the campaign’s 3-phase plan.
In celebration of our progress, MBCM will host an open house February 1, during its regular operational hours: 9a-5p. Museum admission will be $5 (1/2 price) all day for non-members, and free for members. The first 50 children in the Museum will receive a MBCM and Fourth Elm Construction branded construction hat. Visitors can play a scavenger hunt for a prize, tour the facility to see its updates, and speak with staff about the Museum’s current and future offerings.
Continuing with the campaign’s efforts, visitors can expect new and updated exhibits this year, including new race car and theatre exhibits, and updated post office and Nonie’s House exhibits.
About the Museum
MBCM, located in the cultural district of downtown Greensboro, is a 37,000-square-foot facility, with more than 20 permanent exhibitions devoted to experimental learning. Children learn from hands-on activities that contribute to their growth, play, creation, and exploration. The Museum is based on an “Our Town” theme, with a market, doctor’s office, theater, and pizza parlor located on “Main Street,” where children experience real-life activities, jobs, tasks, and travel. After its initial opening, MBCM expanded its offerings to include outdoor exploration and STEM activities. Learn more at www.mbcmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.