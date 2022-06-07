THE LITTLE THEATRE OF WINSTON-SALEM ANNOUNCES NEW MARKETING DIRECTOR
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is pleased to introduce the newest member of its staff, Jessica Perry, who will serve as Marketing Director for the company.
Perry was born in southern California and grew up in a modest community in southeastern North Carolina. Seeking every opportunity to get involved in theatre arts and inspired by many excellent theatre educators along the way, she attended UNC Pembroke and received her B.A. in English: Theatre Arts. Upon graduation, Perry was awarded Most Outstanding Theatre Graduate 2015-2016. She moved to the Triad in 2017 and fell in love with the strong sense of community that surrounds theatre and the performing arts in the Triad. With over 20 years of experience within the theatre arts, Perry’s mission is to bring theatre to as many lives as possible.
Kristina Ebbink, the current marketing director, will continue with The Little Theatre as the company’s Volunteer Coordinator/
The oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, The Little Theatre has produced affordable, professional-quality plays and musicals for the Triad since 1935. It is currently presenting Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music at the Hanesbrands Theatre and preparing for its 2022 summer camps to begin. The Little Theatre also offers acting and technical theatre classes for children, teens, and adults. For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
