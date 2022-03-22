THE LITTLE THEATRE OF WINSTON-SALEM ANNOUNCES ITS 88TH SEASON
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is pleased to announce its 88th Season, which will offer a variety of shows both classic and new, and run the gamut from laugh-out-loud comedies and spell-binding mysteries to inspiring dramas and toe-tapping musicals. The four plays and two musicals will be produced between September 2022 and June 2023, providing “Something Splendid!” for the community to enjoy.
The Little Theatre’s 88h Season will open with Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps, adapted for the stage by Patrick Barlow. This classic spy thriller becomes a funny and fast-paced whodunnit with a cast of four playing over 150 characters (September 9-11 & 15-18, 2022; Hanesbrands Theatre). In October, high-rolling gamblers and the women who love them bet against the odds in the dazzling musical comedy Guys and Dolls, with book by Abe Burrows & Jo Swerling and music & lyrics by Frank Loesser (October 7-9, 13-16 & 20-23, 2022; Hanesbrands Theatre).
The holidays will be extra merry when The Little Theatre presents New York Times bestselling novelist and Winston-Salem local Charlie Lovett’s world premiere adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Ebenezer Scrooge faces three spirits and a few twists in this charming, updated classic (December 9-11 & 15-18, 2022; Reynolds Place Theatre).
The season will continue in 2023 with the British comedy One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean. Based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldini and featuring songs by Grant Olding, this rollicking farce follows an out of work musician whose new jobs involve keeping rival gangsters apart (February 10-12 & 16-19, 2023; Hanesbrands Theatre).
In March, the theatre company will present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon. An exceptionally intelligent, neurodivergent teen is blamed for the death of his neighbor’s dog. His pursuit of the real killer leads him to discoveries that will change his life forever in this extraordinary theatrical experience (March 24-26 & 30-April 2, 2023; Hanesbrands Theatre).
The season will conclude with the wild and hilarious musical comedy, Something Rotten!, with book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick. Set in 1595, two brothers desperate to write the next hit play consult a soothsayer and end up writing the world’s first musical (June 9-11, 15-18 & 22-25, 2023; Hanesbrands Theatre).
The Little Theatre is offering an Anytime Pass, which includes 6 completely flexible tickets which are good for any of the shows in the 2022-23 Season for $130, plus taxes & fees, for adults, as well as a Thursday Performance Pass, which also includes 6 flexible tickets, good for Thursday night performances only, for $115 (plus taxes & fees). Discounts are available for full-time students and seniors 65+. Additional benefits to purchasing either of these passes include discounts on additional single tickets and the ability to reserve seats before the general public. Single tickets, which will range from $11-27 (plus taxes & fees), will go on sale August 15.
For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.LTofWS.org or call (336) 725-4001.
