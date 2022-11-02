The High Point Jaycees are wrapping up a successful year under their 2022 President, Abigail Lind’s leadership. Our new member to the Jaycees Tajia Lagomarsino kick-started a new project for the young professionals group, a fundraiser for the unsheltered homeless this October. The Fundraiser has had a great turnout.
“The goal for this project was to raise 25 backpacks to hand out to families and we ended up raising 50. Now 50 families will be able to get all the necessities that they need, all thanks to WRLP, The Growdega, and Divine Drops.” -Tajia Lagomarsino
Assembled backpacks will be given away on November 19th, 2022 from 8am to 10am at the address: 2107 Penny Road, High Point, NC.
The group is getting ready to start up their yearly project “Operation Elf,” where they sponsor 10 local children to make sure they have an exciting Christmas morning! “We are so fortunate to have ongoing community support for this project such as Whit Holbrook’s office. Year after year the community recognizes and supports us in these efforts, and it’s wonderful for us to be able to do this for local children” said Cameron Green Marsden, former President. Vice President of Operation, Byron Murrain is coordinating the efforts with children from Boys & Girls Club of Greater High Point, and leading the shopping expedition.
The mission of the Jaycees is to attract and unite a group of young, active, civic-minded professionals who have a clear vision of High Point’s future as a great place to live, work and play. We host events targeting a wide range of interests including leadership, career advancement, community involvement, professional and personal development, networking and volunteerism.
If you are interested in joining this wonderful group, please see the link below, or call 336-687-4450. There are sponsorships available so please do not let money stop you from helping your community through this group!
