The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Sibelius Symphony No. 5 With special guest conductor, Natalia Ponomarchuk
Beethoven Violin Concerto
With James Ehnes, violin
Dmitry Sitkovetsky, conductor
GREENSBORO, NC (01/04/2023) –Presenting an evening featuring two of symphonic music’s most beloved composers, the Greensboro Symphony (GSO) will perform works by Sibelius and Beethoven at 8 pm on January 21st, 2023 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. GSO will be joined by celebrated Ukrainian conductor, Natalia Ponomarchuk, as well as world renowned violinist, James Ehnes.Opening the concert will be one of the most popular and monumental works by Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 conducted by Ponomarchuk. The second half brings a timeless classic conducted by Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto willfeature the virtuosic Ehnes and will mesmerize audiences.
Natalia Ponomarchuk’s extensive resume features “Principal Conductor of Dnipro Academic Symphony Orchestra” as well as “Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine” among other listings. She has performed all over the world and with many distinguished artists. Yevhen Stankovych, one of the foremost contemporary Ukrainian composers, wrote: “Although Ms. Ponomarchuk is relatively young, she has already achieved the level of a world-class orchestra conductor.”
Maestro Sitkovetsky met Ponomarchuk in April, 2016 in Lviv while performing the Brahms Violin Concerto under her baton. He found her to be “a first-class conductor and a very kind, generous person”. With the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Ponomarchuk became a refugee. Sitkovetsky eventually got in touch with Natalia, who had gone from Odessa (she was there when the invasion started) to Kiev to be with her mother and their dog. Once in Kiev, they spent a horrific two weeks in the basement hiding from the Russian bombs and tanks. She told the Estonian Media: “When we hid in the basement…I couldn’t take anything else. I could only help my mother. She needs me, she walks badly. I had to consider her strength. I could take my mother, my dog and nothing else…I just took the documents and my mother’s sweater so she wouldn’t get cold. The nights were cold.”
She was able to leave for Poland and then for Munich where she managed to settle with her mother. After that, Elena Dubinets, London Philharmonic Orchestra’s Artistic Manager arranged for her to come to London as a refugee and have a certain affiliation with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and their Music Director, Edward Gardner. While safe in London, Ponomarchuk has been invited by friends and colleagues to share their podiums, recently joining the Berlin Radio Symphony in a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. Now she joins her friend Maestro Sitkovetsky, collaborating on a Masterworks Concert with GSO and conducting the unforgettable Sibelius Symphony 5!
By the time Sibelius was commissioned to write his 5th Symphony, his birthday was a national holiday in Finland. While surrounded by composers like Stravinsky and Schoenberg who embraced dissonance, Sibelius wrote this symphony holding true—for the most part—to more traditional harmonies. However, he still significantly challenged past norms by experimenting with the form and structure of this gorgeous and monumental composition.
Grammy award winner James Ehnes has established himself as one of the most sought-after violinists on the international stage. Gifted with a rare combination of stunning virtuosity, serene lyricism and an unfaltering musicality, he is a favorite guest of many of the world’s most respected conductors. With an extensive discography, Mr. Ehnes’ live recording of the Elgar Concerto won him a Gramophone award in 2017, and his recording of the Korngold, Barber and Walton violin concertos won a Grammy Award for ‘Best Instrumental Soloist Performance’ and a JUNO award for ‘Best Classical Album of the Year’. As a chamber musician, he has collaborated with leading artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, and Yuja Wang. In 2010, he formally established the Ehnes Quartet which is one of the most sought after string quartets performing today. He is additionally the Artistic Director of the Seattle Chamber Music Society.
His collaboration with the GSO and Maestro Sitkovetsky on Beethoven’s Violin Concerto bears a special significance for him and his career. It was in the early 1980s when Dmitry Sitkovetsky first heard of the talented young boy, Ehnes, from Edmonton Canada by way of his colleague, Fred Ehnes. By chance, when giving a performance of the Beethoven Violin Concerto in Edmonton with the Winnipeg Symphony in 1984, Sitkovetsky met the young Ehnes backstage when he came for an autograph. Years later, in 2013, while both serving as judges for a violin competition in New Zealand, Ehnes revealed to Sitkovetsky how his performance of the Beethoven Concerto back in 1984 had inspired him to pursue becoming a concert violinist. Now, Ehnes and Sitkovetsky will collaborate on the very piece that connected them in Edmonton almost forty years ago!
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major has a complicated early history. Written in 1806, it was not successful during Beethoven’s lifetime. Decades later, the violin master Joseph Joachim—only twelve at the time—made his debut in London playing the concerto (with non-other than Mendelssohn conducting!) Since then, the concerto Joachim called: “the greatest and most uncompromising” of German violin concertos, has become a cherished mainstay in concert repertoire.
Come to experience the magnetism of two phenomenal artists, Conductor Natalia Ponomarchuk and Violinist James Ehnes, as they bring Sibelius and Beethoven alive on stage with Dmitry Sitkovetsky and GSO!
