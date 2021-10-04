The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown
GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021) – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) invites you to experience the magic of Motown with Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown at 8:00 pm on October 28, 2021, at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts! This program features smash hits made famous by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, James Brown, Diana Ross, The Temptations, and Stevie Wonder. Songs include Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Reach Out I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, My Girl, Superstition, and more. Audiences will be transformed by the powerful music of Motown with these authentic arrangements and exciting, young talented musicians.
CHESTER GREGORY is an award-winning singer and actor. Having recently starred in Motown The Musical as Berry Gordy, his Broadway credits include Hairspray, Tarzan, Cry-Baby, and Sister Act. He has also performed in August Wilson’s Fences and Two Trains Running. Chester has received many awards, including the Jeff Award, an NAACP Theatre Award, plus the key to the city in his hometown, Gary, IN.
Tenor BERNARD HOLCOMB has “already made a name for himself in the world of opera” with his “delicate and flexible” voice (Opera Wire) and the “appealing sweetness and clarity [of] histone” (New York Times). This season, Bernard returns to Long Beach Opera in the world premiere of The Central Park Five, performs in Porgy and Bess in Italy with New York Harlem Productions, and performs the role of Borsa in Rigoletto with Seattle Opera. He also performed in productions of Company and Sweeny Todd.
NAARAI JACOBS hails from Sarasota, FL, where she trained at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe under the tutelage of her father, founder Nate Jacobs. A proud Howard University graduate, she received her BFA in Theatre Arts, magna cum laude. After moving to Los Angeles in 2015, Naarai has focused on pursuing her music career, providing background vocals for Tori Kelly, Kirk Franklin, Logic, Alessia Cara, Beyoncé, and Kanye West. Credits include Black Nativity, Little Shop of Horrors, Songbirds of the 70s, Jazz Hot Mamas, For Colored Girls…, and Witness Uganda at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts.
You will not want to miss these three powerhouse performers and the GSO in what is sure to be a sensational night!
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.