The Greensboro Children’s Museum will celebrate one of its founders, Jerry Hyman on January 7, 2022 from 9a – 8p with $2 admission and a day of special activities and community service.
Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – The Greensboro Children’s Museum began with one man’s dream of bringing a children’s museum to Greensboro. Jerry Hyman was inspired by traveling to children’s museums around the country, and he began to share his vision with community leaders. Jerry turned to Cynthia Doyle, a local legend in the area of civic duty and volunteerism, who in turn contacted a group of alumni from the Leadership Greensboro Program. This group served as the Steering Committee, then launched a Capital Campaign led by Doyle. Three years later, on May 15, 1999, the Greensboro Children’s Museum opened its doors at 220 N. Church Street.
On the first Friday of every year, Greensboro Children’s Museum celebrates Jerry Hyman’s legacy with Jerry Hyman Day, providing deeply discounted Museum admission, partnering with local service organizations, and providing opportunities for children and families to give back to their community.
This year the Museum is partnering with The Interactive Resource Center and Red Dog Farms. Visitors are encouraged to bring donations of new warm gloves or socks, pet food or new pet supplies, or shelf-stable foods. Children will be able to create hand-made letters and bookmarks to provide to Interactive Resource Center clients. Local officials have been invited to help us celebrate this event.
