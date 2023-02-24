In the world of college basketball, there is nothing quite like March Madness. Every year, underdog teams rise and make a run at the title, while top-ranked squads falter in stunning upsets.
Throughout the years, there have been some truly great Cinderella stories in March Madness history. Here are just a few of our favorites:
North Carolina State (1983)
The 1983 Cinderella story of the North Carolina State Wolfpack is one of the greatest stories in all of college basketball history, let alone March Madness. The No. 6 seeded Wolfpack had to go through a murderer's row of opponents even to make it to the Sweet Sixteen, so naturally, there was little hope that they would upset one of college basketball's most legendary teams, the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars and Hakeem Olajuwon. But, thanks to their head coach Jim Valvano coming up with an incredible game plan and executing it flawlessly, they became the first team in NCAA basketball history to overcome such large odds and beat the favored squad. It was NC State's heroic effort that night that's still talked about 38 years later as one of the best underdog moments in NCAA sports history.
Villanova (1985)
Villanova's 1985 basketball team shocked the nation when their Cinderella story came true. Overcoming all expectations, the Wildcats secured a thrilling win against the powerhouse team from Georgetown to secure the championship title. Despite boasting key advantages, like size and physicality, and greater resources, Georgetown was no match for the slick ball movement and collective purpose of this formidable 8th-seeded team from Pennsylvania. Led by forward Ed Pinckney, the 1985 underdogs wildly celebrated their incredible triumph as they etched their name in sports history!
Butler (2010, 2011)
Butler's two Cinderella runs in March Madness were nothing short of incredible. In 2010, the unheralded Bulldogs faced off against mighty Duke in the National Championship game and nearly pulled off an earth-shaking upset. Led by Shelvin Mack, Gordon Hayward, and Matt Howard, Butler fought to defeat a historically dominant program and only narrowly lost by two points.
The glass slipper fit again the following year when they returned to the Championship game almost as unlikely victors but fell victim yet again to superior competition. Butler's consecutive trips have cemented their legacy as one of the greatest Cinderellas in March Madness history - proving that anything is possible on college basketball's biggest stage.
Loyola Marymount (1990)
In 1990, the Loyola Marymount University Lions made history when they achieved one of the most impressive Cinderella stories in basketball history. Despite suffering the tragic loss of their beloved coach, Loyola Marymount entered the NCAA tournament with spirit and determination. Through resilience and tenacity that could only be generated through such immense loss and love, the Lions managed to make it to the Elite Eight without its legendary leader.
Ultimately, their story ended tragically but proudly as they lost in a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to eventual champions, UNLV. However, it was enough for them to remain forever within March Madness folklore as one of the greatest underdog stories ever seen.
Conclusion
March Madness has spawned plenty of remarkable Cinderella stories throughout history, with some becoming the stuff of legends. It's these moments that remind us all that the impossible can happen if we put in the hard work and never give up on ourselves.
With so many teams vying for glory this 2023 March Madness, you won't want to miss out on any of the action - tune into your favorite channels and follow game results to stay up-to-date with all things March Madness!
