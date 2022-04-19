The Best Data Backup Practices For Any Organization
A business data backup solution is a critical step in preventing data loss from cyber-attacks, ransomware, accidental file deletion, and other threats. If your business data is not well backed up, recovering it after a threat could be impossible or extremely challenging, time-consuming, and costly. An organization needs to consider how often it does data backup. Other important factors are where and how they store backed-up data, recovery methods, and how long they should retain stored data when coming up with an excellent backup strategy.
These factors highly depend on the unique needs of the organization. Nonetheless, there are general guidelines that every business needs to follow. When you adhere to these guidelines, you will ensure that your data is adequately protected. In case of loss after a disaster, recovering it will be a breeze. Here are a few.
Regular Data Backups
The rule of thumb regarding data backups is to perform them frequently with short intervals between instances. The standard practice is to have it done daily or several days a week. Those organizations that deal in mission-critical data should conduct data backups in real-time. Use tools that can automatically do the backup. Veeam backup solution does real-time backups at a regular frequency.
Give High Priority To Sensitive Data
While a business doesn't have to lose even the smallest amount of data, sometimes, it's okay to decide how much work you risk losing and accordingly set your backup schedule. Every business-critical data assets are database and accounting files. Hence you should back these files up after every meaningful use, perhaps daily. Non-profitable organizations deal a lot with data entry. Therefore, they should back up their files after a major data entry session. Your organization should back up email files and document folders daily or weekly.
Prefer Offsite Storage
Even if you are not following the 3-2-1 method to back your data to a single site, you must consider offsite storage. Offsite storage could be a physical server located away from your business premises or a cloud-based platform. Offsite storage offers you a significant advantage if a natural disaster compromises your central server. In case of the eventuality, your offsite backup will be safe and intact.
Encrypt Backup Data
Other than a platform for data backup, data encryption is vital. Ensure you keep the backed-up data in encrypted format as an added layer of security. Such files stay protected against corruption or theft. There will be no issues if the business wants to recover the encrypted files. Your data backup partner or IT admin can advise on which data to encrypt and which one not to, and if encrypting it is worth it.
Data security does not start and end with having a backup solution. Ensure you implement a meaningful backup strategy to ensure all data is well stored and protected and can be retrieved when needed. In case of any eventuality, an excellent data backup system like Veeam backupcan help your organization quickly recover and continue with the smooth running of your business.
