The Beloved Celebrities Who Love to Gamble
When it comes to hobbies, people have different preferences. There are men and women who love to collect rare things, people who love to play video games or watch movies and there are those who love to gamble in person or at sites like the ones you can find at casinos.com, for example. Sure, this is a pretty old hobby, but it seems that it is more popular than ever before. One misconception regarding gambling is that this is a thing mostly poor people do. But, that is not true. Today, we are going to discuss the celebrities from the world of show business who love to flirt with the lady fortune.
Tobey Maguire
It is safe to say that this young fella is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. He made many childhoods better with his portrayal of Spider-Man in those Sam Raimi movies and he is generally considered to be a good guy in Hollywood. But, he can be a bit of a bad boy, as well. We do not know if this is because he used to jump from one building to another, as a beloved hero, but he loves to live dangerously. Today, however, he gets his thrills in casinos, playing card games. His favorite games are poker and blackjack.
He is a guy who loves playing card games, but he is not a professional player. But, his results are definitely something to be admired. Back in 2006, when our dear Tobey was at his prime when it comes to fame, he won a total of $180,000 at the California State Poker Championship. This is pretty impressive, you have to agree. Just one year later, in 2007, he won $300,000 at the World Series of Poker. We believe that some professional poker players envy those results.
But, the gambling life of Tobey Maguire is not always rainbows and flowers. Back in 2009, Toby lost $400,000 during a game of blackjack in Las Vegas. This is one of his biggest losses. At least that we know of.
The good thing is that Tobey manages to control this hobby and not let it take over his life.
Charlie Sheen
When it comes to beloved celebrities, Charlie is a bit of a rascal. Well, that may be a bit mild, but even when he does his mischief, he is one of the most popular people in Hollywood. He had a wonderful acting career back in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. His career of late is not as fruitful as it once was, but when people see his name in the credits, they definitely want to watch the film or TV show.
Today, we are going to discuss Charlie’s love for gambling. According to reports, Sheen once lost $1 million because he bet that the Los Angeles Rams would win the Super Bowl. That was when the Rams lost to the New England Patriots. It is safe to say that was a bad bet. But, Charlie also knows how to win bets. He loves to gamble in casinos, but his true passion lies in sports betting. Back in 2009, the controversial Hollywood actor reportedly won $110,000 after betting on the New York Yankees to win the World Series.
Well, you win some, you lose some. That is how things work in the world of gambling.
Ben Affleck
It is safe to say that Ben Affleck is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. He proved that a long time ago when he won his Oscar for Good Will Hunting with Matt Damon. When it comes to his private life, people do not know many things because he lives a quiet life.
He is a good and committed partner and the only thing he does that maybe does not fit the quiet guy image is his gambling ventures. He loves to gamble at many wonderful casinos in all parts of the world. He usually wins his games, but back in 2014, he was banned from one casino because he was accused of counting cards. In order to count cards, a person needs to be rather smart and they need to be able to see things the other players at the table simply cannot. When you think about it, this is such a Ben Affleck thing to do.
After that ban, Affleck now plays by the rules whenever he gambles. He definitely learned his lesson. The reporters love to ask Affleck questions regarding his gambling hobby, but he says he is not addicted to it. He says he plays just enough to know that he should not play often.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ah, the new and most beloved bad boy of Hollywood. People simply seem to love Leonardo DiCaprio, whatever he does. This may seem like he is doing something he should not, but that is not the case. Leo is pretty respectable to the people in his life and other people in public. He simply knows how to enjoy life. Leo often spends his time on his yacht in the company of beautiful young women. But, that is not the only way he enjoys life.
The new generation’s Jack Nicholson loves to browse beautiful local casinos wherever he goes on vacation. He simply loves the high life and there is no better place to enjoy this luxurious life than in a fancy casino establishment. Even though there are not many public records when it comes to his winnings, the people who are close to Leo say that he is pretty good at gambling. But, just like our dear Ben Affleck, he is not addicted to this hobby.
He gambles because he loves to have fun.
Brad Pitt
You did not expect to see this man on this list, did you? Well, this does not make him any less perfect. The most beloved actor in Hollywood fell in love with casinos and gambling when he was on the set of Ocean’s 11. No big surprise there. That movie was one hell of an adventure for him and the rest of the cast.
In fact, that is also how Matt Damon fell in love with this hobby. Now, we do not know for sure if Brad and Matt love to gamble together, but that would be a wonderful sight, wouldn’t you agree? Anyway, Brad loves to play at local casinos, but he does not like to make a big fuss about it. People usually see him with random people at a poker or a blackjack table. Those are his favorite card games. Brad says he loves the thrill of gambling and he definitely does not play for the money. Well, he doesn’t need money. When it comes to his win and loss record, that is a bit of a mystery. But, when we consider that there is no news regarding his debt, it is safe to assume that he is doing pretty well in that regard.
But, Brad is a much better actor than he is a gambler. That is why we hope he will not get lost in that hobby. We need more good movies, Brad.
How to gamble responsibly
If after reading this article you are intrigued by the concept of gambling, you need to know the ground rules before you try it. Gambling can be a fun and exciting activity, but it’s important to remember that it can also be addictive. To ensure you gamble responsibly, there are a few key steps you should take. First, set yourself a budget for gambling and stick to it. This will help you avoid overspending or getting into debt. Second, keep track of how much time and money you spend on gambling activities. If your spending or playing time starts to increase significantly, this could be an indication that your gambling is becoming problematic. Thirdly, never chase losses – if you’ve lost money while gambling, don’t try to win it back by continuing to play. Finally, make sure that gambling doesn’t become the main focus of your life – if it does start taking up too much of your time or energy then consider taking a break from it altogether. By following these tips and being aware of the risks associated with gambling, you can ensure that your experience remains enjoyable and responsible.
Here are time management tips a gambling newbie needs to know.
First, set a time limit on how much time you will spend gambling. This way, you won’t be tempted to stay at the casino or online gaming site for too long. Second, take frequent breaks from gambling activities to give yourself a chance to process your wins and losses and re-evaluate your strategy. Third, try not to gamble when you’re feeling emotional – it’s important that you make rational decisions when playing any type of game. Finally, try not to get overly focused on winning – instead enjoy the experience of playing the game and remember that luck plays an important role in gambling.
It is safe to say that, if you manage to set those rules and respect them every time you play casino games, you will have a wonderful experience.
