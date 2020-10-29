GREENSBORO, NC – Those people and organizations, who dedicate their time, talents and hearts to serving people in the community, have been recognized by The Volunteer Center of the Triad and The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium. The two organizations announced today the nominees for this year’s Heart of the Community Awards.
The Emerging Youth award is given to a youth between the ages of 13 and 19, who has made exceptional strides to help others. This year’s nominees are:
- Kate Wingate
- Chase Clark
- Sahil Patel
- Josh Rowe
- Liv Newcomb
- Victoria Bolton
The Nonprofit Volunteer Program of the Year celebrates an exceptional volunteer program implemented by a nonprofit. This year’s nominees are:
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – Beta Iota Omega Chapter
- Break the Chain Kennel KRU
- Chase’s Chance, Inc.
- City Life
- Central United Methodist Church of Asheboro
- Gathered for Guilford
- Hope of Winston-Salem
- Leadership Greensboro
- Mount Zion – Dream Team
- One Step Further Community Support & Nutrition Program
- Out of the Garden Project
- Smart Start of Forsyth County
- Southern Guilford Rotary Satellite Club
- Triad Food Pantry of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church/Jo Williams
- Northern Guilford High School PTSA
The Corporate Volunteer of the Year award goes out to an exemplary company volunteer group. The nominees are:
- Extreme Nonprofit Makeover
The Covid Hero(es) Award goes to a volunteer, who has demonstrated an extraordinary effort to helping nonprofit organizations throughout the pandemic. The nominees are:
- Candice Casey
- Jamilla Pinder
- Mary Palmer
- James Rose, Jr.
- Demontra Cooper
- Tabitha Allen Draft
- Leah Murray
- Monique Galloway
- Nora Toncel
- Angela Thompson
- Jessica Snipes
- Jo Williams
- Mike Edwards
- Casie Pegg
- Ashley Martin
The Volunteer of the Year award is given to an outstanding volunteer who has gone above and beyond expectations. The nominees are:
- Jacqueline Stanley
- Cynthia Dolberry-Price
- Daniel Jones
- Demontra Cooper
- Gwendolyn Hudnell
- Karin Rochester
- Linda Hayes
- Marcus Thomas
- Mel Morris
- Michelle Boddierotta-Mefford
- Susan Joy Parker
- Tom Ergish
- Virginia Brown
The Sharon Hoard Lifetime of Service Award is named after Sharon Hoard, who devoted her life to the service of others. This award celebrates a volunteer whose outstanding lifetime of service has touched the lives of many people in our community. The nominee for this award is:
- Rabbi Fred Guttman
The Nonprofit of the Year award is given by The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium. It also includes a $1,000.00 prize donated by DMJ + Co. The nominees are:
- Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont
- Alternative Resources of the Triad/Greensboro Pride
- SPCA of the Triad
- Creative Aging Network – NC
- Fellowship Hall
- Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship
- Helping Hands High Point, Inc.
- Senior Resources of Guilford
- Kellin Foundation
- Crossroads: Pathways to Success
- Tabitha Ministry
- Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence
- YMCA of Greensboro
- The Family Room
- Communication Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
The awards will be announced live at a virtual ceremony on November 5th at 6:30 PM. Register for free tickets at: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ehcfmhyt9237ac11&llr=tqmngcjab.
You may view the event at https://volunteercentertriad.org/heart-of-the-community/ or at The Volunteer Center of the Triad’s Facebook page.
Sponsors for the 2020 Heart of the Community Awards are: Novant Health, Bill Black Cadillac, American National Bank & Trust, Lincoln Financial, Griswold Home Care, CT Wilson Construction, Stanley & Phyllis Shavitz Family Fund, Broadcast2Go, Furnitureland South, The Inspira Agency, DMJ.
The Volunteer Center of the Triad strengthens our community by creating meaningful volunteer connections. We connect people, promote volunteerism, support nonprofits and build partnerships.
The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium is a collaborative of nonprofit organizations, large and small, in Guilford County, North Carolina, that fosters mutual assistance and support. The Consortium strives to reach these objectives by providing opportunities for education, collaboration, networking, and celebration.
