The 10 Step Process to Citizenship in the United States
Those who have immigrated to the United States in recent years have likely been feeling an urge to seek out something more in the country. While securing permanent residency as an immigrant through a visa or green card is a notable endeavor, it does not provide as many freedoms as someone who is a fully-fledged citizen. This is why some people consider pursuing the path to citizenship after having permanent residency for five years. Learn the ten crucial steps to pursuing citizenship in the United States if you are eligible.
Citizenship vs. Immigration
Many people often find themselves confused when pursuing citizenship in the United States as they start out by simply immigrating to the country. These two are not the same and, in fact, are distinctly different. Immigration simply refers to the process of moving to a country other than the country of origin a person came from and remaining in that country as a legal resident permanently.
Citizenship, on the other hand, is having permanent residency as a citizen, which an immigrant is not. A citizen is a person who, by birth or naturalization, has been granted the full rights and responsibilities as a member of a nation and the community around them.
How Many Immigrants Relocate to the U.S. Yearly?
On an average basis, over one million immigrants arrive in the United States on a yearly basis, and as of the latest poll in 2021 there were over 45 million active immigrants living in the United States. This makes it one of the most common countries for a person to immigrate to around the world, leading to more and more immigrants on a yearly basis.
How Many New Citizens Swear into the U.S. Yearly?
On the other side of things, there were 967,500 new citizens sworn into the United States during fiscal year 2022, which served as a 20% increase from the prior year. In fact, this is the highest rate of naturalizations seen in the United States since 2008. Given that there are over 40 million immigrants actively living in the United States, however, it’s clear that becoming a citizen is no easy endeavor.
10 Steps to Citizenship in the United States
As mentioned, becoming a citizen of the United States is not an easy path for everybody, which is why outlining the ten steps involved is so important. Follow each of the below to a ‘T’ in order to be certain your citizenship process goes smoothly:
Determine whether you are already a citizen
Before worrying about the process of applying for citizenship and whether you will be rejected as a citizen or not, first determine whether you are already one. Anybody who was born on United States soil is automatically a citizen of the country, including if they were born on a plane passing overhead. However, if you were not born in the country, you are likely not a citizen.
Determine whether you are eligible to be a citizen
After determining whether or not you are already a citizen, it’s important to consider whether you are eligible to be a citizen. A person must have been a permanent resident of the country for at least five years and living in the country for 30 months out of that time, in addition to being over 18 years old at the time of application.
Prepare your application for citizenship (Form N-400)
Assuming a person is eligible for citizenship, a person can begin filling out their Form N-400 which is the official application form for citizenship. This application will require simple information about a person such as their current address and identifying information.
Submit your application form and pay the applicable fees
Once your application form has been completely filled out, a person can submit their application to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. The form can be submitted entirely online and a person will be given a receipt notice after they submit the form. Any applicable fees can be paid online as well.
Go to your biometrics appointment if necessary
In certain situations, a person may be required to complete a biometrics appointment. If this is the case, the USCIS will send you an appointment date and time, as well as location, for the test to be completed.
Complete your citizenship interview
When the preliminary information completely filled out, the USCIS will give a person a date and time for their citizenship interview where they must demonstrate an understanding of American history and English.
Receive a decision on your citizenship
After completing the interview and after your application is reviewed, the USCIS will notify you as to the decision on your application. The potential options will be “Granted”, “Continued”, or “Denied”, with the middle option only being assigned if a person needs to provide the USCIS with more information.
Receive the date of your swearing in ceremony
Assuming the application as been approved, a person will receive the date for their ceremony to sweat their Oath of Allegiance to the United States. As a note, the citizenship process is not fully complete until this oath has been completed.
Take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S.
Finally, a person will take their Oath of Allegiance to the United States where they proclaim their dedication to the country as a citizen.
Make the most of your U.S. citizenship
Once you have been approved as a citizen of the United States, you may enjoy the many benefits offered such as voting rights and more.
The Bottom Line
While citizenship may not be the right choice for everybody, those who are eligible can enjoy countless benefits such as having the ability to vote and participate in the democracy of the United States. Make no mistake, however, that obtaining citizenship will be arduous work that requires maximum effort, which is why it’s important to be completely certain that it’s something you wish to achieve. Once you are sure, begin the path by determining your eligibility for citizenship.
