GREENSBORO (May 7, 2020)— London-based artist Ian Berry has created a “uniquely Greensboro” video art installation which will be displayed Friday evening in LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. The piece was inspired by the nightly clapping that has taken place in recent weeks to show support for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers like Evan Morrison, owner of Hudson’s Hill, who have stepped up to manufacture desperately needed PPE gear. It was Morrison who helped connect the artist to Cheryl Stewart with the Community Foundation’s Public Art Endowment and Action Greensboro’s Cecelia Thompson. Together, they worked to scout locations to display the piece and landed in LeBauer Park, in the heart of downtown.
The piece is a 24-second series of denim collages that resemble hands clapping that hopes to inspire those that have been impacted by the coronavirus. Which makes tomorrow night even more special, as the piece will be shown in conjunction with Light the Night, a community-wide celebration of UNCG and A&T graduates. “What’s so unique about this piece are the multiple threads which tie it to Greensboro. The denim collage is a nod to our rich textile history, the international artist was connected to our community through Hudson’s Hill, and it’s first display will occur in conjunction with a salute to our local graduates” stated Greensboro Downtown Parks Executive Director, Rob Overman. “This project couldn’t have come at a better time as we work to lift the spirits of our community and reassert that better times lie ahead.”
Organizers are hoping to display the piece in other locations throughout Greensboro as a way to show continued appreciation of frontline workers in the coming weeks. Tomorrow, the piece will be displayed above the Great Lawn in LeBauer Park. The display will begin at sunset. Organizers are asking that anyone who wishes to view the piece in person to maintain proper social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.