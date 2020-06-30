Whether you’re trying to avoid heat waves, handling the many cancelled events that are sure to pop up this year, or just making the most of summer vacation, you might find yourself with some free time on your hands. If you’re just planning to spend time at home, why not watch some horror movies that’ll give you a good scare? Of thesehorror movies with terrifying basements, these are the ones that might hit closest to home as you stay indoors.
Misery
Part of the horror of Misery comes from the fact that the bulk of the movie takes place with only two characters: Annie Wilkes and her helpless captive. She even uses a damp, rat-infested basement to help keep him in line and make sure he’s unable to call for help. If you feel like you’re trapped in your home this summer, as many people do, the creeping horror of Misery might strike home.
A Quiet Place
In A Quiet Place, society has crumbled after the invasion of a predatory species that hunts through sound. The main family utilizes a soundproof basement to keep their newborn child safe, but that plan fails after a pipe bursts in the basement. By demolishing the sense of security the home brings, A Quiet Place might feel a little too real this summer.
Parasite
The horror that Parasite offers has less to do with a basement specifically and more to do with what a basement symbolizes. The main family lives in a basement apartment, which symbolizes the issues of class that eventually leads this family to commit some truly horrific acts. This theme of class is the basis for the horror of the whole movie, and it’s something that follows the characters even when they’re not actively in the basement.
The Amityville Horror
One of the spookiest things about The Amityville Horror is the fact that all the horrors of the movie happen to one hapless family that seems generally normal in all other aspects. If you’ve ever thought of yourself as just a regular family, you probably know the terror that inexplicable acts can incite in a family. Anyone who typically spends a lot of time with their family at home will love the chill The Amityville Horror creates.
A Nightmare On Elm Street
Perhaps the scariest thing about A Nightmare on Elm Street is the way it links Freddy Krueger’s dream killing spree to something that happens to everyone. Everyone gets nightmares, and even more so when they’re in a state of stress. Freddy Krueger, who brings people to his boiler room to kill them in the “dream world,” represents the universal fear of nightmares. A Nightmare on Elm Street makes that fear of dreams into a chilling reality.
Get Out
Everything about Get Out is a contradiction, and that’s how it’s meant to be. In Get Out, the story setup hinges on many well-known tropes, but once the movie really gets going, the film subverts those tropes one by one. In the basement, the main character Chris undergoes hypnosis. After this, he goes to the horrifying Sunken Place. In Get Out rests the fear of the unknown: that even a home that looks beautiful and perfect from the outside could be hiding dark secrets.
Conclusion
One of the reasons people love horror movies is that they give you a way to be scared without actually being in any danger. You get the thrill of the horror without the fear of actually being in danger. If these horror movies are any indication, there are plenty of ways to achieve that thrill. If you’re staying largely indoors this summer, these movies are probably going to be the ones that’ll scare you the most.
