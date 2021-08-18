The Food Pantry of Lutheran Church of our Father, located at 3804 Groometown Road in Greensboro, has outgrown its space.
So, on Sun., Aug 22 several tons of food, large refrigerators and more will be moved with teen volunteers taking the lead. Food pantry volunteers will move all of it across the parking lot as an extension of the morning worship service.
In addition this provides additional space for the various 12-step meetings that occur every week.
The exciting part of course is that the food pantry is able to provide for so many more people, and teenagers are a major part of the workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.