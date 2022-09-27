Sydney Brett of High Point, NC is Crowned as the International United Miss Ms. New York.
Sydney Brett, born in New York, was crowned the International United Miss Ms. New York on September 25, 2022 and will represent our State at the International pageant in July 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Sydney Brett is a senior at High Point University, in High Point North Carolina. Sydney is a Leadership Fellow, Dean List recipient as well as an honor student within the school of Art and Design. Sydney is passionate about helping others and is the founder of a non-profit 501C3, Stronger Than You Think. Sydney started her non-profit organization in 2017, as a result of being a victim of both physical and verbal bullying, in elementary school. Sydney wanted to take a negative experience and turn it into a positive and help children. The organizations mission aims to equip kids with the tools they need to be confident in who they are. While teaching kindness to themselves and others in their communities. For more information about Stronger Than You Think, https://strongerthanyouthink.us/
International United Miss is a scholarship-style pageant system dedicated to the girls and women who represent it. They pride themselves in recognizing the incredible accomplishments of their Queens and competitors, achieved both on and off the pageant stage. The experienced directors (who together have over 35 years of dedication to the pageant community) along with their staff have worked diligently to create a pageant organization focused on the competition aspects that really work the best and that delegates enjoy the most. Beauty is not only on the outside, but the inside as well which is why they have based their system around the aspects of personal judges’ interview, community service and involvement, as well as poise and personality during on stage competitions.
Let’s all wish Sydney Brett the best as she competes at the international competition July 9 – 15, 2023. For more information, visit the pageant’s website at www.internationalunitedmiss.com.
