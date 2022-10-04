Stained Glass Playhouse to present “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”
Winston-Salem, NC – (OCTOBER 4, 2022)—Stained Glass Playhouse will present “Dial ‘M’ for Murder” on Fridays and Saturdays, November 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19 at 8 pm, and on Sundays, November 6, 13, and 20 at 3 pm.
The production is directed by Steffanie Vaughan, and stars Chris Swaim as Tony Wendice, Janea Platt as Margot Wendice, Stephen Shane as Max Halliday, Douglas Chase as Captain Lesgate, Ken Ashford as Inspector Hubbard, and Cameron Williams as Thompson.
In “Dial ‘M’ for Murder,” written by Frederick Knott, a former tennis pro has married his wife for her money… and now plans to murder her for the same reason. He arranges the perfect crime, blackmailing an old acquaintance into strangling her and arranging a brilliant alibi for himself. But when things go drastically wrong, with his wife surviving the attack and her assailant dying instead, the husband sees another way to guarantee her death and his wealth: making sure she is convicted of his old friend's murder. Will he succeed… or will his plot be foiled?.
"Dial 'M' for Murder" is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. www.dramatists.com.
All performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, NC, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org/dial-m-for-murder/.
“Dial 'M' for Murder” is the fall show in Stained Glass Playhouse’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Season, which will also include Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” in February and Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” in May. For show and season flex tickets, visit www.stainedglassplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (336) 499-1010.
Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in high-quality productions in an intimate setting for an affordable ticket price, offering shows and theatrical events which focus on moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).
