WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Spring Theatre is rolling out the red carpet for a one night only gala at the Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem on Thursday, November 3rd 2022 from 7pm-9pm.
The event will serve as a fundraiser for Spring Theatre, a 501c3 non-profit organization in Winston-Salem focused on empowering the next generation through the arts.
Guests are encouraged to dress for photo opportunities on the red carpet. The evening will include delicious complimentary appetizers, meeting the stars of Spring’s first studio album, hearing stunning live performances from all of singers on the CD, opportunities to bid on items at a silent auction, a sneak peek of the upcoming touring show Jingles Springles, and a special performance from our Executive and Artistic Directors, Erinn Dearth & Dan Beckmann!
Tickets to the event are only $30, and all proceeds go towards Spring Theatre’s 2023 season. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpringTheatre.org.
More information on Spring Theatre and their current season can be found at www.SpringTheatre.org or at facebook/springtheatreorg. For additional media items, to set up interviews, or to be involved in any way with Spring Theatre, please email Executive Director Erinn Dearth at Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or call Spring Theatre at 336-528-5343.
