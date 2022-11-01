GREENSBORO JOINS FIGHT AGAINST PROSTATE CANCER
ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Returns to In-Person Format to Raise Funds and Awareness for Local Patients
Greensboro, NC, October 31, 2022— ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer is proud to announce the return of its in-person celebration of prostate cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and families with its annual Run/Walk series after two years of hosting virtual Run/Walks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ZERO joins Alliance Urology in the upcoming Greensboro ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk. This race — part of a national event series — shows community support through raising funds and awareness for the many patients, caregivers, survivors, and physicians that are active in the fight against prostate cancer. Greensboro and surrounding area community members will come together on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8 am ET to fight a disease that takes the life of an American man every 15 minutes.
Greensboro joins nearly fifty communities across the nation as part of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series, the nation’s only event series dedicated solely to prostate cancer for more than a decade. The Run/Walk promotes disease awareness, educates men about their risk, and raises critical funding to support patients and families.
“Through our unique partnership model, premier urology practices in cities around the country play an important role with us to raise significant funding and awareness, build local prostate cancer communities, and end prostate cancer,” said Tracy Cesaretti, ZERO’s Vice President of Events.
Most ZERO Run/Walk events feature a mission speaker, local eateries and vendors, appearances by local personalities, entertainment, activities just for kids, and more. ZERO will also offer a National Virtual Run/Walk presented by AutoNation on the Charge Running App to allow all members of the ZERO community to come together in the fight to end prostate cancer.
“After two years of virtual events and rising cases and deaths, it’s more important than ever to come together in person to ZERO out this disease,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO’s CEO and President. “We can’t wait to be back in person alongside our local champions to make a difference for men and their families.”
The event will take place at Alliance Urology Specialists - 509 N. Elam Avenue. Greensboro, NC 27403. For more information, visit zerocancer.run/greensboro.
Established in 2007, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is a growing, nationwide series that attracts patients, survivors, family members, friends, medical professionals, and athletes who come together as a community to save lives and keep families together. ZERO is grateful to longtime Premier Partner AbbVie, National Veterans Sponsor Bayer, and National Sponsors, including Astellas, Janssen, Pfizer Oncology, Tolmar, Myovant Sciences, Blue Earth Diagnostics, and AutoNation.
About ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer
ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives. Our dedicated national and chapter staff is joined with a growing team of passionate volunteer champions to increase advocacy, awareness, and community engagement to ZERO out prostate cancer. ZERO is recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. ZERO spends more on programs than any other prostate cancer charity, dedicating 85 cents of every dollar to support, education, and research.
