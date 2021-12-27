XAVIER SNEED EARNS NBA CALL-UP FROM MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Sneed Becomes The Second NBA Call-Up From The Swarm This Season
December 27, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Memphis Grizzlies signed Greensboro Swarm forward Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s Hardship Exception. Sneed joins Cameron McGriff (Portland Trail Blazers) as the two Swarm players to earn an NBA Call-Up this season.
Sneed (6-6, 215) has appeared and started each game for the Swarm this season. He has averaged 10.0 points on 51 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.3 minutes over 14 games.
The former Kansas State star was on the Greensboro roster at the 2021 NBA G League Single-Site after going undrafted in 2020. The St. Louis, Missouri, native was also with the Charlotte Hornets for the preseason and 2021 NBA Summer League.
Sneed is the fifth player in team history to receive an NBA Call-Up.
The NBA G League begins the regular season on January 5. The Swarm return to action at Long Island against the Nets (Brooklyn Nets affiliate) on January 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of its inaugural 2016-17 season during the 2021-22 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration is presented by Blue Ridge Companies, the official housing partner of the Swarm. The Swarm play their home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.