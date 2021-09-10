SEE ALL YOUR FAVORITE SMACKDOWN SUPERSTARS LIVE AND BROADCAST TO THE WORLD FROM THE GREENSBORO COLISEUM
SEE ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE SMACKDOWN SUPERSTARS INCLUDING
ROMAN REIGNS
BECKY LYNCH
BIANCA BELAIR
SASHA BANKS
REY MYSTERIO
SETH ROLLINS
THE USOS
BIG E
BARON CORBIN
DOLPH ZIGGLER
FINN BALOR
KEVIN OWENS
KING NAKAMURA
SAMI ZAYN
…and many more!
Tickets start at $20 and are available beginning Friday, Sept 17 at noon at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.
*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.