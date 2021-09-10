SEE ALL YOUR FAVORITE SMACKDOWN SUPERSTARS LIVE AND BROADCAST TO THE WORLD FROM THE GREENSBORO COLISEUM

SEE ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE SMACKDOWN SUPERSTARS INCLUDING

ROMAN REIGNS

BECKY LYNCH

BIANCA BELAIR

SASHA BANKS

REY MYSTERIO

SETH ROLLINS

THE USOS

BIG E

BARON CORBIN

DOLPH ZIGGLER

FINN BALOR

KEVIN OWENS

KING NAKAMURA

SAMI ZAYN

…and many more!

Tickets start at $20 and are available beginning Friday, Sept 17 at noon at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

 

*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change*

