World No. 28 Frances Tiafoe Commits to 2022 Winston-Salem Open
(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 28, 2022) – American Frances Tiafoe, 24, is committed to play in Winston-Salem at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open.
Tiafoe has a history on the hard courts at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, playing in four previous Winston-Salem Open tournaments. He equaled his best result last year, reaching the quarterfinals, where he fell in three sets (7-6, 2-6, 3-6) to Mikael Ymer, the tournament’s 2021 runner up.
Tiafoe is currently the No. 4 American man and stands at world No. 28 in the ATP Tour rankings.
“We are thrilled to welcome Frances back to the area. He is such a favorite of our fans, a talented player and a genuine guy,” says Winston-Salem Open Tournament Director Jeff Ryan.
After his Winston-Salem run in 2021, Tiafoe went on to make it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the second straight year—the first American man to do so since 2012. The Maryland native has enjoyed a career high of world No. 25 in May of 2022 after recording a personal-best 33 victories over the course of last year.
“One of the best things about Frances is he’s done a lot for our sport off the court, too, and we’ve enjoyed having him around since he turned pro in 2015 as an ambassador for the USTA’s National Junior Tennis and Learning program. He’s so great with the kids,” adds Ryan.
Tiafoe also won the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2020.
Ryan says, “We are looking to capping off the summer with another memorable tournament featuring a robust player field. We can’t wait to host our fans again for this world-class event.”
Tickets for the 2022 Winston-Salem Open are on sale now via winstonsalemopen.com.
----
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2022 event will take place from August 20 through 27 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with prize money totaling more than $700,000. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the US Open Series
The US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly viewing schedule, as well as comprehensive outreach and grassroots engagement initiatives, the Series serves as a vital platform to promote and grow the game of tennis in person and at home. Fans can follow along all summer as today’s top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow’s emerging stars, while each tournament engages its local community with a variety of programs geared toward showcasing and promoting the game to new and existing fans.
About The ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit ATPTour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.