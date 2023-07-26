World No. 15 and Three Former Champions Headline 2023 Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, N.C. (July 26, 2023) – Borna Coric, current World No. 15, will enter the Winston-Salem Open as the likely top seed.
Coric has played Winston-Salem twice before — once in 2015 when he fell to the eventual champion Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals, and again in 2017 when he made another run to the quarters losing to Jan-Lennard Struff, another top seed in this year’s player field.
The 26-year-old Croatian missed 12 months, from March 2021 to March 2022 with a right shoulder injury, but came roaring back to professional tennis last summer when he captured his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, Ohio after upsetting Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the trophy.
Three former champions will also spice up the 2023 player field, starting with the defending champion, Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.
The 35-year-old is just coming off a title in Newport, Rhode Island — his first since the 2022 Winston-Salem Open. Mannarino is currently ranked No. 27, just five shy of his career best. Last year, the lefty also celebrated 10 consecutive years inside the top 75 on the ATP Tour.
Pablo Carreño Busta, the 2016 winner, also enters the field as another likely top seed. The Spaniard has a long history in Winston-Salem. He played his first event in North Carolina in 2014, and since then he has made the quarterfinals or better five times, with a title run in 2016 when he defeated countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-set thriller (7-6, 6-7, 4-6).
The Spaniard boasts an impressive resume, including hardware from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where he defeated then World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and World. No. 1 Novak Djokovic en route to the podium for a bronze medal. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a career high of No. 10 and earned seven ATP Tour singles as well as four doubles titles.
Roberto Bautista Agut, another champion and fan favorite, will return to the Piedmont Triad this summer. The current World No. 25 has been to Winston-Salem on three other occasions. After the heart-breaking loss in 2016 to Carreño Busta, he returned the following year to finally lift the trophy with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Damir Dzumher. Bautista Agut has a total of 10 titles to his name and reached a career-high ranking of No. 9 with nearly 400 match wins on the ATP Tour.
Other notable entrants include Dan Evans of Great Britain (No. 30), Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan (No. 31), Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic (No. 33), and Americans Brandon Nakashima (No. 58) and Marcos Giron (No. 62).
Two popular Frenchman are also expected to appear. Richard Gasquet has reached the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem three times, including in 2022. Gaël Monfils has received one of the tournament’s wild cards and was a finalist in 2013.
The tournament will award three more wild cards into the main draw of the singles event and two into the qualifying rounds.
For more information visit winstonsalemopen.com.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2023 event will take place from August 19 through 26 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with a total financial commitment of more than $850,000. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by Pepperstone, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
