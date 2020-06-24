Registration for the region’s
premier 5K for women opens in July
Greensboro, High Point, Winstons-Salem, NC – The becomes a virtual event this year. T-shirts, prizes and community remain a part of the event. And, as always, proceeds help area women detect and battle breast cancer. The Women’s Only runs Sept. 28 – Oct. 3.
“We know how important this event is to providing mammograms and cancer support for area women. We understand how important this event is to the thousands of women who support it every year, too,” says Debbie Cunningham, DNP, senior vice president, Cone Health and vice president, behavioral health services. “We have worked hard to keep the qualities that make the Women’s Only special.”
Registration opens July 1 online at http://www.womensonly5k.com. There, participants will find instructions on downloading the event app and taking part in the Women’s Only virtual race. T-shirts and keepsake bibs will be mailed to those registering before Sept. 11. Those registering after will be instructed on picking up race materials in person at drive by events at Omega Sports on Battleground Avenue. Participants are encouraged to join the Women’s Only 5K community at #WO5K.
Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or can’t pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.
Nearly 600 women received mammograms through the Women’s Only last year.
There are several ways women, girls and others can get involved.
· Register for the Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run. Early bird registration is $30 through Sept. 11. After that date, registration is $40 and runs all the way through October 3.
· Girls 6 years old and younger can register for the Girls’ Only Mini-Walk & Run. Registration is $10.
· People who aren’t running or walking can show their support by becoming a Pink Ribbon Partner. A $20 registration earns partners a special T-shirt to cheer on participants and an opportunity to race in your own 1-mile Fun Run route.
"While we have to run apart virtually this year because of COVID-19, we will still be able to come together in our support of women in our community facing cancer," says Cone Health Vice President of Oncology Services Skip Hislop.
The cancer experts at Cone Health Cancer Center treat more cases of breast cancer than any other type. 1,003 patients were diagnosed and/or received treatment for newly diagnosed breast cancer in 2019.
