Tournament is the first to open at full capacity with 100% prize money
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MAY 24, 2021)—After postponing its 10th anniversary during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University will return to the Piedmont Triad August 21 through 28, 2021. The tournament will operate at full capacity, given North Carolina’s government has lifted mass gathering restrictions. This makes the Winston-Salem Open the first tournament in the world to announce it will be fully “open” for fans. Tickets—including individual session tickets, packages, box seats, and group sales—will go on sale later this summer.
The Winston-Salem Open will operate at full seating capacity and will award 100% prize money to players. This ATP tournament is the first in America to announce a return to play at this level. “We hope, as conditions continue to improve and restrictions are lifted, other tournaments will be able to join us at full operational levels as professional tennis completely re-emerges from the pandemic,” Ryan commented.
The tournament plans to announce the full playing field in July. Tennis Channel is set to exclusively broadcast all sessions of the 2021 Winston-Salem Open, but the exact schedule is not yet confirmed.
For more information on the Winston-Salem Open and upcoming ticket sales and special packages, please visit winstonsalemopen.com/.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 non-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2021 event will take place from August 21 – 28 at Wake Forest University with prize money totaling more than $700,000. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open.
For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
winstonsalemopen.com
About the US Open Series - The US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking nine summer WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly schedule, the Series centralizes the way tennis is viewed in North America, across multiple television and digital platforms. Fans will see today's top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow's emerging stars, as storylines develop throughout the summer season. Each tournament also engages its local community with a variety of outreach initiatives, including grass-roots youth tennis clinics and activities.
About The ATP - The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits—the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world’s most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2021 ATP Tour will battle for prestigious titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non-ATP events). The 2021 is expected to culminate with only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams competing for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. Held at The Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, the event will officially crown the 2021 ATP World No. 1. For more information, please visit ATPTour.com.
