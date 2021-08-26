WINSTON-SALEM OPEN - WINSTON-SALEM, USA
$807,210
23-28 AUGUST 2021
ORDER OF PLAY - THURSDAY, AUGUST 26, 2021
STADIUM start 3:00 pm
[1] [WC] P. Carreno Busta (ESP) vs I. Ivashka (BLR)
[14] R. Gasquet (FRA) vs E. Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Not Before 7:00 pm
M. Ymer (SWE) vs [13] F. Tiafoe (USA)
[LL] P. Herbert (FRA) or M. Giron (USA) vs [15] C. Alcaraz (ESP) or [4] M. Fucsovics (HUN)
COURT 2 start 3:00 pm
M. Arevalo (ESA) / M. Middelkoop (NED) vs O. Marach (AUT) / P. Oswald (AUT)
[1] L. Kubot (POL) / M. Melo (BRA) vs I. Dodig (CRO) / A. Krajicek (USA)
