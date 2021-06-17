Early Bird Special Pricing Available Until June 29
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 17, 2021)—Individual session tickets to the 2021 Winston-Salem Open will be available for purchase beginning June 23 at special “early bird” pricing. The general on-sale date—including week-long box seats, group seating and regular pricing on individual session tickets—is June 30. The Winston-Salem Open will take place August 21 through 28, 2021 and will operate at full capacity.
“Our tournament this August promises to be a thrilling event for fans and will feature some of the best professional tennis players from around the world. The tournament will likely include a number of rising American players as well,” Winston-Salem Open tournament director Jeff Ryan said. “As a thank you and incentive to our loyal fans, we’re offering early bird pricing for a week beginning June 23.”
Ryan said the entire playing field will be announced next month. Tennis Channel is set to exclusively broadcast all sessions of the 2021 Winston-Salem Open per the schedule found via: winstonsalemopen.com/tournament_information/tv_schedule/.
For more information on the Winston-Salem Open and upcoming ticket sales and special packages, please visit winstonsalemopen.com/.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 non-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2021 event will take place from August 21 through 28 at Wake Forest University with prize money totaling more than $700,000. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the US Open Series
Entering its 18th season in 2021, the world's best players on the WTA and ATP Tour are coming together for the US Open Series. Linking nine summer WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open, the US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America. Featuring a cohesive schedule, the Series centralizes the way tennis is viewed in North America, across multiple television and digital platforms. Fans will see today's top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow's emerging stars, as storylines develop throughout the summer season. Each tournament also engages its local community with a variety of outreach initiatives, including grass-roots youth tennis clinics and activities.
About The ATP
The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits—the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world’s most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2021 ATP Tour will battle for prestigious titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non-ATP events). The 2021 is expected to culminate with only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams competing for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. Held at The Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, the event will officially crown the 2021 ATP World No. 1. For more information, please visit ATPTour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.