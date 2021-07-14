WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 14, 2021)—The Winston-Salem Open will hold tryouts for ball persons on Friday, August 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The tryouts are open to the public and will be held at the Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center at 100 West 32nd Street (adjacent to Truist Field).
Candidates for ball persons must understand the game of tennis, including how to keep score; be able to move quickly; be willing to endure lengthy tennis matches in the sun; have excellent hand-eye coordination; and work well with others on a team. Ball persons must be 12 years old by August 1, 2021, to qualify. The tournament requests that all applicants attend a minimum of two of the four two-hour training sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. on August 9, 11, 16 and 18 at the Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center.
“Many of our past ball persons missed the tournament experience last year. We missed you, too, and look forward to having you back on the court with some of the world’s best tennis players this August,” Winston-Salem Open Tournament Director Jeff Ryan said. “You can’t get any closer to the action on the courts than by serving as a ball person, but it’s not an easy job. In addition to our basic requirements, we require ball persons to possess excellent citizenship and be people who are team players.
“Volunteering as a ball person at the Winston-Salem is the ideal way to get involved in the great sport of tennis. If you’re interested in serving as a ball person volunteer, this will be one of the highlights of your summer,” Ryan added. “All applicants should be knowledgeable about tennis rules, be able to stand and run for a least an hour and must be able to concentrate for extended periods. I also want to emphasize that ball persons must be willing to attend two training sessions and be available for possible work during the entire tournament. There are no exceptions to these rules.”
Applicants are asked to wear appropriate athletic clothes to the tryouts and cannot wear shoes with black soles. Ball persons serve as volunteers, and there is no fee to apply. More information, including online registration, is available at WinstonSalemOpen.com under the “Volunteers” tab at the top right of the homepage, by emailing ballpersons@winstonsalemopen.com.
For more information on the Winston-Salem Open, including ticket sales and special packages, please visit WinstonSalemOpen.com.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 non-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2021 event will take place from August 21 through 28 at Wake Forest University with prize money totaling more than $700,000. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open.
For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the US Open Series
The world's best players on the WTA and ATP Tour are coming together for the US Open Series. Linking nine summer WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open, the US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America. Featuring a cohesive schedule, the Series centralizes the way tennis is viewed in North America, across multiple television and digital platforms. Fans will see today's top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow's emerging stars, as storylines develop throughout the summer season. Each tournament also engages its local community with a variety of outreach initiatives, including grass-roots youth tennis clinics and activities.
About The ATP
The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits—the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour, and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world’s most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2021 ATP Tour will battle for prestigious titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non-ATP events). The 2021 is expected to culminate with only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams competing for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. Held at The Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, the event will officially crown the 2021 ATP World No. 1. For more information, please visit ATPTour.com.
