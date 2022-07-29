Winston-Salem Open Ball Person Interest Session Aug. 5
(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. JULY 29, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Open will hold tryouts for ball persons on Friday, August 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The tryouts are open to the public and will be held at the Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center at 100 West 32nd Street (adjacent to Truist Field).
Candidates for ball persons must understand the game of tennis, including how to keep score; be able to move quickly; be willing to endure lengthy tennis matches in the sun; have excellent hand-eye coordination; and work well with others on a team.
Ball persons must be 12 years old by August 1, 2022, to qualify. Applicants attend a minimum of two of the four two-hour training sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. on August 8, 10, 15 and 17 at the Wake Forest University Indoor Tennis Center.
“You can’t get any closer to the action on the courts than by serving as a ball person, but it’s not an easy job. In addition to our basic requirements, we require ball persons to possess excellent citizenship and be people who are team players,” says Tournament Director Jeff Ryan.
“Volunteering as a ball person at the Winston-Salem is the ideal way to get involved in the great sport of tennis. If you’re interested in serving as a ball person volunteer, this will be one of the highlights of your summer,” Ryan added.
Applicants are asked to wear appropriate athletic clothes to the tryouts and cannot wear shoes with black soles. Ball persons serve as volunteers, and there is no fee to apply. More information, including online registration, is available at WinstonSalemOpen.com under the “Volunteers” tab at the top right of the homepage, by emailing ballpersons@winstonsalemopen.com.
For more information on the Winston-Salem Open, including ticket sales and special packages, please visit WinstonSalemOpen.com.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2022 event will take place from August 20 through 27 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with prize money totaling more than $717,505. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open.
About the US Open Series
The US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly viewing schedule, as well as comprehensive outreach and grassroots engagement initiatives, the Series serves as a vital platform to promote and grow the game of tennis in person and at home. Fans can follow along all summer as today’s top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow’s emerging stars, while each tournament engages its local community with a variety of programs geared toward showcasing and promoting the game to new and existing fans.
About The ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
