Event will allow community to engage in fun activity while adhering to social distancing guidelines
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Dash will host a Socially Distanced 5K Run & Walk on Saturday, June 6. Anyone interested in participating can sign up for $10 at https://groupmatics.events/event/wsdash5k . Participants can complete their 5K anywhere, and at any point during the day, while maintaining safe social distancing.
“The community looks to us to host safe, fun events,” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. “We hope the Socially Distanced 5K gives residents an excuse to get out of the house and be active in a responsible manner.”
Participants can submit their time (using the honor system) by 11:59pm on June 6 to Ayla.Acosta@wsdash.com . Results and winners per age group will be posted on the Dash social media pages. All participants will receive a ticket voucher to a future Dash game. Age groups are based on USATF Standard: 14U, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90+
Prizes for each age group are:
• 1st Place: $10 Bolt Bucks (Ballpark Cash), 4 Baseline Tickets to a future game and 2 CycleBar Ballpark Passes
• 2nd Place: 2 Baseline Tickets to a future Dash game
• 3rd Place: 2 Lawn Tickets to a future Dash game
The Dash will also award prizes to the:
• Overall Male and Female Winners: First Pitch Opportunity
• Person Participating the farthest from Winston-Salem: Dash hat
• Youngest Participant (under 12): Free pair of New Balance Shoes
• Eldest Participant: Dash hat
• A+ for Effort Participant (participant with the slowest time): Dash T-Shirt
• Dash Spirit Participant (participant sporting the most Dash gear): Dash T-Shirt
Participants are encouraged to take picture and tag the Winston-Salem Dash on social media before, during, or after their run//walk.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
