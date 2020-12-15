Nearly 100 families to receive gifts through Dash City Gives Drive-Thru event at Truist Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (December 15, 2020) – The Winston-Salem Dash will be providing children from nearly 100 families in need with gifts this holiday season at a Dash City Gives Drive Thru event. The families will also receive complimentary hot cocoa as they proceed through the parking lot at Truist Stadium Mon., Dec. 21 from 4:00 p.m.–5:30 p.m. CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health recommended safety protocol will be followed.
Select triad families were informed of the opportunity through non-profits, including The Hispanic League. All participants have RSVP’d. Day of arrivals will not be eligible for gifts.
The Dash staff and mascot Bolt will be assisted with present distribution by Santa! Companies interest in donating presents for this event or signing up for a time slots to wrap gifts can contact the Dash at 336-714-6866. Any donations above what are needed for this event will be donated to Toys for Tots.
“The pandemic has hit families hard. Our staff hopes this event will be a way to bring a little extra joy to some Winston-Salem families this holiday season” said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
