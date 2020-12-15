Nine cities across the United States have been selected to play host to America’s national criterium series, USA CRITS . The pandemic pushed several events back including the pre-season Birmingham Hammerfest Fueled by BOLT24 which will join for 2021 as a regular season points race. Other events, including Sun City Crit in El Paso and Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium in Athens, have also departed from traditional dates in what will provide a recovery window from the pandemic. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium is prepared with a date the Friday before Athens should there be a need to move that event on the calendar as well.
There will be expanded races surrounding the Series in a number of venues including a second day added to the Salt Lake Criterium in Utah. The ASWD Twilight Criterium in Boise will simultaneously be hosting Para-cycling Road National Championships and the Chrono Kristen Armstrong TT alongside their downtown criterium shadowing the Capitol.
Discussions are in progress about adding a second day of local racing to the Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium , America’s largest criterium event. Saint Francis Tulsa Tough will once again be in the Series comprising three days of crits and fondos with #D1 Teams racing
for Series points on the Blue Dome course Friday. 2021 will see 19 days of live streaming free to viewers. “We want the world to see our #D1 teams race and expand promotion of the venues and partners helping grow the sport. This represents a $250k investment made possible by our partners and comprises nearly 80% of all road events streamed in America. We have been in discussions with a couple of international media partners. This year is the bridge to pulling those agreements together,” said Scott Morris, Managing Director.
The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic , previously announcing a move to the fall, will have an exciting new format with three days of criterium racing. Friday will play host to the USA CRITS Finals with the season jerseys and #D1 HelloFresh Team Competitions on the line.Winston-Salem continues their investment in the sport by also hosting the International Crit Challenge on Saturday. Select international teams from around the world will be invited to join in racing against America’s best.
“We can’t say enough about how our venues expanding their events, teams staying together despite not racing, and sponsors sticking with us during these challenging times has helped motivate our efforts. It hasn’t been easy at any level, but we know the teams are ready to race and the venues are looking forward to #theshow returning,” added Morris.
USA CRITS will continue to monitor the impacts of the pandemic and make changes that are in the health and safety interest of the athletes and communities.
Twenty-two #D1 teams have so far committed to compete in the Series and will be announced later in January 2021. Confirmed to be returning are both of last year’s team winners, ButcherBox Cycling (men) and Colavita HelloFresh Pro Women’s Cycling Team (women).
2021 USA CRITS Calendar
Race Date Location
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium April 23rd Spartanburg, SC
- Saint Francis Tulsa Tough June 11th Tulsa, OK
- ASWD Twilight Criterium July 10th Boise, ID
- Salt Lake Criterium - Gateway July 17th Salt Lake City, UT
- Salt Lake Criterium - Holladay July 18th Holladay, UT
- Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium July 31st Littleton, CO
- Birmingham Hammerfest Fueled by BOLT24 August 14th Birmingham, AL
- AOC Twilight Criterium August 21st Athens, GA
- Sun City Crit September 11th El Paso, TX
- Winston-Salem Cycling Classic - USA CRITS Finals September 24th Winston Salem, NC
- Winston-Salem Cycling Classic International Crit Challenge September 25th Winston Salem, NC
About USA CRITS
Headed into the 15th year, USA CRITS is the premiere cycling series in the United States. USA CRITS features watchable venues allowing #D1 teams to compete in season-long team and individual jersey competitions. The events that form the USA CRITS Series have the ideals that have made criterium racing an American legacy: challenging courses that showcase arts and entertainment districts, a large and growing base of spectators, broad community support, and strong marketing opportunities for partners. USA CRITS is partnering toward a sustainable, watchable, team-based format for the sport of criterium racing in America. www.usacrits.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.