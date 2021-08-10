The Victory Lap 5k will be Saturday, August 14 in Country Park in Greensboro. The race starts at 9 am with registration opening at 8 am. Entry fees are $35 per runner and $25 for teams of 10 or more. For more information and to register for the Victory Lap 5k race, visit VictoryLap5k.com.
Inspired by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap 5K is the first fundraiser supporting the new Be Great Foundation, that seeks to raise capital for STEM education, equity and entrepreneurship.
An empowering and informative family-focused event, the morning includes food trucks and vendor booths. Admission to the event is free. Following the run, there will be a "Dedication Celebration” for the Be Great Foundation and "wealth workshops.” Topics include Business & Entrepreneurship 101 with Professor Antwon Forman of NC A&T University and “Getting Started with Real Estate Investing,” with PCA Investment Advisors.
Vendors:
Pickle Perfection
Ci Dove Designs
Your Sweet Affair
Luxury Travel with Joni
Kids Poetry Basketball
Tru Goddess Collextionz
Food Trucks:
Jamaica Coast Catering
Hot Dog Central
Sponsors & Partners:
Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau
PCA Investment Properties
Education Transformation Centre
iDTech
Uptown Greensboro
Queenin Da Grind
Krave Kava
Victory Lap 5k is sponsored by The Be Great Foundation, a non-profit with a mission of making STEM education and careers more accessible to Black and Latinx students.
About the Be Great Foundation
The Be Great Foundation is a 501c3 organization that advocates for diversity in STEM and encourage economic empowerment by educating, equipping, and exposing people from marginalized communities to the jobs and businesses of the future through STEM events and programming.
Ciandress Jackson bio: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ciandress/
