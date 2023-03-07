Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike – Greensboro
Veteran and Military Support Event Improves Mental Health and Saves Lives in Unconventional Fashion
On July 15th, 2023 veterans and military service members will take to the streets of Greensboro, NC for the annual Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike. During the 2023 season, IW events will bring thousands of veterans together across the United States. Veteran and military participants hike anywhere from 4-10 miles, some carrying heavy packs, some in wheelchairs, but all in a spirit of support and camaraderie with a singular mission – to eliminate veteran suicide. Veterans normally hike wearing only their combat boots and “Silkies”, traditional military physical training shorts full of nostalgia that help promote an environment of humor and camaraderie.
Irreverent Warriors, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 47-4789126) whose mission is to: bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. According to numerous studies, including a commonly referenced VA Suicide Data Report conducted in 2012, at least 22 veterans and military service members commit suicide daily. Although this statistic has become very well-known, it is often considered a gross underestimation of the reality. Irreverent Warriors was stood up to fit an unmet demand by introducing its members and participants to a life-saving network of support through their events and community. “Everyone fights their battles and heals from trauma differently, but one thing is consistent; no one should have to do it alone.”
We ask ALL our Veterans and Military Service Members to hike with us at this event! We also ask family members, friends, and the community for their support and invite them to register as a volunteer or join us at the stops. Please cheer and/or honk if you pass our hikers on the route as they deeply appreciate your support.
Who: Veterans and Military Service Members (Active Duty, Reservists, and National Guard)
What: Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike – Greensboro
When: July 15th, Event registration at 0730 and step off at 0900
Where: Elks Lodge 260 at 2201 W Cornwallis Dr. We will be stopping at multiple locations throughout the hike for food, drinks and camaraderie including: Boxcar, Joymongers, and Mac’s Speed Shop
Register on Eventbrite @ Event Registration-Click Here
● Chris Kirwan at greensboro@irreverentwarriors.com
For more information on Irreverent Warriors: http://www.irreverentwarriors.com/
