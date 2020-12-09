As we continue to monitor the ever-changing nature of COVID-19, assess the rise of cases across the country and prioritize the health and safety of our members, we have made the decision to indefinitely postpone the 2021 World Cup Trials which were set to take place next week in Greensboro, N.C.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said USA Diving President Lee Michaud. “But after receiving feedback from public health professionals, our athletes, coaches and other individuals, we felt it was in the best interests of our community’s health to refrain from traveling and coming together at this time.”
The High-Performance staff is reviewing contingencies for holding a qualifying event at a later date as well as other options for selecting a team for the upcoming FINA World Cup in April 2021.While there are still details to be arranged, we are confident that we can come up with a viable solution to field the best team possible for the event.
"We look forward to continuing to work with USA Diving to schedule future dates when we can welcome a field of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro,” said Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.
We are especially thankful to the staff at the Greensboro Aquatic Center for their support, understanding and flexibility during this unprecedented time. Their cooperation has made this extremely challenging decision-making process easier.
USA Diving is working with DiveMeets to ensure that all registration fees for the World Cup Trials are refunded. Those refunds are expected to arrive within 2-3 weeks.
Thank you to our community for your support, we are proud to serve you and pledge to continue to act in the best interests of our athletes, coaches and members. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
