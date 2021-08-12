Sports fans will be blessed with exciting sporting events in the next few months. The next month or so should have many exciting events. Whether you’re a fan of mixed martial arts, boxing, basketball, or hockey, you can guarantee that you’ll find something that interests you. Which events are worth watching? Within this guide, readers will learn more about the top upcoming sports events.
UFC 263
If you’re a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, you’ll want to catch the upcoming UFC 263 card. It is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. The card is stacked with excellent fights, including two title fights. Plus, it is important to remember that the main event and co-main event are rematches. That should add extra excitement to the event. The main event features a middleweight showdown between champion Israel Adesanya and contender Marvin Vettori. The two have fought once before and it ended in a controversial decision. Marvin swears that he won the competition, but it was given to Israel. The Italian fighter will attempt to claim the title when he fights his rival.
The co-main event is a repeat of one of the best fights in recent years. Brandon Moreno will attempt to capture the title when he rematches Deiveson Figueiredo. The first fight was outstanding. It was a brawl from start to finish. There is a good chance that the second fight will be equally good. Another intriguing fight is Nate Diaz against Leon Edwards. Which man will climb the ladder? Although Edwards is the betting favorite, Diaz is a live underdog. When betting on UFC fights, always use a casino bonus.
Lopez Vs Kambosos
Next, you’ll want to check out the upcoming fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos. Both fighters are undefeated. The fight is scheduled to take place on June 19. Lopez last defeated Vasyl Lomachenko and that was his biggest win to date. The 23-year-old from Brooklyn knows how to talk and always does a great job hyping up his fights. Lopez will have stiff competition when he fights George Kambosos. The 27-year-old is an Australian boxer who holds the IBF Pan Pacific lightweight title. George has won 19 fights with 10 knockouts. Some will argue that George is untested against stiff competition.
However, he has beaten Lee Selby, Mickey Bey, Rey Perez, and Richard Pena. The competition should be an interesting one for boxing fans.
The NFL Playoffs
Fans of hockey have likely been paying close attention to the playoffs. The competition is coming to a close but it has been a great playoff season. In the semi-finals, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play against the New York Islanders. Both teams have been great in all aspects. They’re great in terms of defense and offense. Suffice to say, the series will be competitive from the beginning. The Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets for a spot in the semi-finals. They’re waiting to find out who they’ll play.
It will either be the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche won the first two games of the series, but the Golden Knights won the last three. The next game may determine who moves on and who goes home. Be sure to keep an eye on the playoffs because it should be exciting from start to finish.
NBA Playoffs
Finally, fans should stay tuned to the NBA playoffs. The competition has been intense with some unexpected events. The competition has reached the conference semifinals. The 76ers are playing against the Hawks. The series is currently tied with each team having a win. In addition to this, the Bucks are playing against the Nets. The Nets have won both games so far. In the Western Conference, the Jazz is playing the Clippers and the Suns are playing the Nuggets.
These competitions have been very intense so far. The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorite to win the tournament. However, anything can happen.
Plenty To Come
With the COVID-19 pandemic coming to an end, there is a good chance that sports are going to come back in full swing. Therefore, more intense sporting events are right around the corner. It is a good idea to keep track of these events so you can enjoy the best competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.