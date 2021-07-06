HIGH POINT, N.C. – Truist Point will be the host of a soccer match featuring the NC Fusion against West Virginia United on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Point.
NC Fusion currently is in first place in the USL League 2 South Atlantic Division standings with a record of 9-2-1 and 28 points. West Virginia United is tied for second at 8-2-2 and 26 points. Wednesday’s match winner will be in first place in the South Atlantic Division.
This will mark NC Fusion’s final match of the season at Truist Point.
Tickets for the soccer matches are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or by calling (336) 888-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.