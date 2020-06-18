Home of the Winston-Salem Dash will feature new Truist identity throughout facility
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –Truist Bank and the Winston-Salem Dash announced today that BB&T Ballpark will be renamed Truist Stadium as a continuation of its naming rights partnership with the Dash. Truist Stadium will continue BB&T Ballpark’s legacy as the community’s gathering place for safe, fun, and affordable entertainment.
Truist Stadium features 5,500 fixed seats, lawn seating, numerous group and hospitality areas and the extremely popular Flow Club on the suite level. The ballpark also features a large Kids Zone and Left Field “Foothills Brew Pen”. Truist Stadium’s branding will include the Truist logo and signature color of Truist Purple. The full brand transition will take place in June with expected completion by the end of the summer.
“Truist is very committed to the Winston-Salem and the Triad region. We’ve had an excellent partnership with the Winston-Salem Dash over the past 10 years as BB&T and we look forward to continuing our legacy with them as Truist,” said Cantey Alexander, Triad Regional President for Truist.
“Truist Stadium remains a great family-friendly destination in the community. Some of the best memories I’ve had with my daughters have been while attending games at the ballpark.”
“For the past decade BB&T Ballpark has served as a prime example of BB&T’s commitment to making our community an enjoyable place to live, work, and play,” said C.J. Johnson, President of the Winston-Salem Dash. “We are thrilled to transition to a new chapter of creating memories at Truist Stadium.”
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the start of the 2020 season has been delayed indefinitely. The Dash are working with the Carolina League, Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball to determine when games will be able to begin. The Dash will adhere to all local and state guidelines for ballpark activities. Once it is safe to entertain guests, the Dash and Truist will host several community events.
Over the past ten years, the Dash and BB&T Ballpark have reached numerous milestones and received many accolades:
- 2010 Ballpark Digest Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year
- 2010 Ballpark of the Year by BASEBALLPARKS.COM
- 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 Carolina League’s top honor, John H. Johnson Award for “Complete” Franchise
- 2016 Class A Advanced Facility of the Year award by Ballpark Digest
- 2018 Honored as the Class A recipient of the Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America (Top Organization out of 60 Class-A Franchises)
- Winston-Salem Journal Readers’ Choice “Top Family Entertainment” all ten seasons
- Fastest Class A Advanced team to reach one and two million fans in a new stadium
- Ranked in top two in attendance out of thirty Class A Advanced baseball all ten seasons
- Based in large part on the success of the Dash, Winston-Salem has been named the ninth best market in the country out of 211 minor league markets by Sports Business Journal
In addition to the Dash 70-game regular season schedule the facility annually hosts over 200 events, including movie nights, weddings, and proms, truly making it an entertainment destination for the entire community. Also, through the Dash MVP Program, which Truist supports, teachers at over 70 schools across seven counties are provided prizes to positively impact the educational experience for over 40,000 students.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business, and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
