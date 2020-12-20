Sedgefield Country Club has a major PGA honor to boast about – Rocky Brooks, director of golf, was recently named 2020 Golf Professional of the Year by the Carolinas PGA, the highest honor paid to a PGA professional.
The award honors excellent overall performance as a golf professional, level of service to the Section, leadership ability, image, the ability to inspire fellow professionals, and promotion of the game of golf.
Brooks was nominated by his peers and was surprised at his win, even though he had been nominated several times in the past.
"I'm not motivated by plaques on my walls," Brooks said. "The recognition by your peers is the most rewarding thing by far. You get a little emotional."
Similar to several PGA tournaments, like the Masters, the Carolinas PGA gave him a nice sport coat and a ring – and a plaque for his wall.
When he graduated from Barton College (formerly Atlantic Christian), Brooks figured he would enlist in the Air Force, following in his father's footsteps. But a friend from his golf team asked him to work with him at a golf course for the summer.
"Nearly 36 years later, here I am," Brooks said.
Brooks has been a professional since 1986 but says his current duties don't give him much of a chance to get out on the course to play and his game has suffered for it.
But whether he's playing golf or directing all the aspects of the sport, "You get in the business because you love playing the game," he said.
He has been at Sedgefield for nearly 20 years, "molding Sedgefield into what it is today," according to the Carolinas PGA announcement. In addition to his duties there, he has been a member of the CPGA Section Board for 10 of the last 14 years and a member of the PGA for nearly 30 years.
While those duties keep him busy, he is still active in community outreach programs such as The First Tee of the Triad and, of course, working with the PGA on the Wyndham Championship.
Brooks is not the only golf professional in his family. His brother Bob is the director of golf at Gillespie Park in Greensboro.
Due to the coronavirus, the annual Carolinas PGA award ceremony was not held, but the group plans to honor all award winners throughout 2021 in many ways.
Photo of Rocky Brooks courtesy Sedgefield Country Club.
