Tour de Llama Registration Ends June 23
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JUNE 20, 2022)— Samaritan Ministries will host its eighth annual Tour de Llama bike ride and fundraiser at Divine Llama Vineyards in East Bend on Saturday, June 25. Registration is available at samaritanforsyth.org/tour-de-llama-event/ and must be completed by 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.
All cyclists must pre-register and complete the required online waiver forms prior to the cutoff. There will not be a walk-up registration option available on the day of the event.The registration fee per rider is $30, and participants are required to be at least 18 years old. Proceeds raised through rider registrations and sponsorships will help Samaritan Ministries provide food and shelter to hungry and homeless neighbors in the Winston-Salem area.
Riders can choose 21, 38 and 61-mile routes beginning at 8:30 a.m. on June 25. The three bike routes go through rural Yadkin County alongside beautiful scenery and minimal traffic. All rides are flat to hilly, and a rest stop will be located along the courses. After their rides, attendees are invited to stay at Divine Llama for tours, wine tastings, activities, music, food trucks and more family fun, including—of course—llamas.
Arbor Investment Advisors is the presenting sponsor of the event. In addition, Ken’s Bike Shop, Divine Llama Vineyards and a number of other partners make this event possible. Sponsorships are available in three different tier levels.
Samaritan Ministries’ goal this year is $35,000. Last year, 40 sponsors and hundreds of cyclists raised more than $39,000. The Tour de Llama was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Samaritan Ministries
Founded in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need. Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 East Northwest Boulevard near downtown Winston-Salem. For more information about Samaritan Ministries, please visit samaritanforsyth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.