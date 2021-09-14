Tickets for Sale to the Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic
(Level Cross, NC) The Petty Family Foundation will host its annual Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic on October 5th and October 6th The two-day event kicks-off on Tuesday evening with a dinner and auction at the Petty Enterprises Historical Site, followed by the golf tournament on Wednesday at Grandover Resort & Spa. Proceeds will go to support the mission of the Petty Family Foundation.
This is the 11th year for the charity golf classic and auction. “The event just continues to get bigger and better. This year, we have some fun things happening and lots of excitement, especially after a 1 ½ dealing with COVID ," said Ms. Moffitt.
Celebrities scheduled to appear during the two day event include the King himself, Richard Petty along with a few others including Ricky Proehl, and Phil Ford.
Individual tickets and team sponsorships are still available. For more information call Shannon at 336-495-6645 or email Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org
