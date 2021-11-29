WrestleCade Revenge 2021 took place this weekend, Nov. 26-28, 2021, in Winston-Salem at the Benton Convention Center.
Wrestlecade is a 3-day family-friendly convention that celebrates wrestling and sports entertainment from all eras. Lots of people dress up as their favorite wrestler, and people come from all over to meet their favorite stars. WrestleCade is one of the largest events of its kind in the world, bringing in an estimated 38,000+ attendees since 2012.
Highlights include:
- Meet your favorite wrestling stars during FanFest. Have your picture taken with them, get an autograph from them or just say hello. The choice is yours!
- Experience live wrestling events including our flagship SuperShow Pay-Per-View on Saturday afternoon & AML Wrestling on Sunday afternoon.
- See your favorite wrestling stars and wrestling personalities on stage as they share favorite stories from their careers.
- Shop for your favorite wrestling related merchandise from one of our many vendors. Championship belts, action figures, magazines, toys, t-shirts, posters, and MORE! If it’s available you’ll probably be able to buy it!
- Dress up as your favorite wrestler and compete in our costume contest for prizes.
- Be a part of once in a lifetime experiences like having your picture taken in an actual ring worn Ric Flair robe!
