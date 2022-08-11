The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point To Host 5th Annual 'Tee-Off For Tomorrow' Golf Tournament
HIGH POINT, NC (August 11, 2022) – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is hosting their 5th annual “Tee-Off for Tomorrow” Golf Tournament in September.
When: Mon., Sept. 26
Where: High Point Country Club at Willow Creek
916 Abbotts Creek Church Road, High Point, NC 27265
Time: Double Shotgun Start (9:30am & 1:30pm)
The golf tournament is currently open to sponsors and teams! Teams who register by August 22nd will receive a special $50 early bird discount! All proceeds will benefit the programs of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point, offering affordable childcare with educational programs to local children after school and during the summer months!
For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to register a team, please visit bit.ly/TeeOffGolf22, or call 336-881-5436.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
About The Boys & Girls Club
Boys & Girls Clubs annually serve 4 million young people through membership and community outreach. There are more than 4, 100 club facilities throughout the country and BGCA-Affiliated youth centers on U.S. Military installations worldwide. Clubs are community based and building centered; provide a safe, affordable place for youth during non-school hours and the summer; and clubs are led by paid, trained youth development professionals. In a Harris Interactive survey, 57% of Boys & Girls Club alumni said the Club “saved my life.” For more information, go to www.tsabgchp.org.
