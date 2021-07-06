Although largely illegal until the overturn of PASPA (the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act), gambling on sports was still a popular but somewhat lowkey activity. While gambling has always been a constant feature in Las Vegas where it was legal, illegality wasn’t enough to keep people away from wagering money on sports. Now, with the 2018 overturn of PASPA in the United States, all 50 states are free on an individual level to determine whether they will allow sports gambling to proceed within their boundaries. As such, the overturn of PASPA has helped push the sports gambling industry into the spotlight and has helped people not normally exposed to the practice, become more involved in what was previously considered taboo. However, with the preponderance of outlets to facilitate sports gambling, the question remains as to the effect that gambling on sports would have on sports entertainment. Will it change how sports are consumed and played? Here is what the future looks like so far.
With the overturn of PASPA, there are upwards of 20 states that have legalized or are in the process of legalizing sports gambling. While some believe that this decision will end sports as we know it and others say that it won’t change anything, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. The reality is that much of how we consumed sports began changing with the advent of fantasy sports somewhere in the 1980s. Fans learned how to compete against other fans by creating a team of cherry-picked players whose stats they felt would trump stats by other players picked by opposing teams. Apart from this, the birth of channels such the NFL’s Red Zone, have placed emphasis on scoring and less on watching the game as it unfolds.
Now, ESPN and other sports programming networks, far from treating sports gambling like a necessary evil, have begun embracing the activity, devoting part of their programming schedules to giving out tips and tricks to help gamblers succeed. Apart from just helping gamblers make their selections, the prominence given to sports gambling by these networks will also help increase its acceptability thereby drawing other would-be gamblers into the fold.
And it’s not just the broadcasters taking this step, but sports entities themselves. The NHL recently announced a partnership with Bally’s making it the league’s official sports gambling partner. Meanwhile, MGM Resorts (of Las Vegas fame) has also forged partnerships with the NHL, the NBA and Major League Baseball. However, partnerships like these also exist on a team level. Several NFL teams have secured official betting sponsors and the league itself has given the go-ahead for teams to create their own gambling lounges that allow fans to peruse gaming options at their stadiums.
Much of this has a somewhat undesirable effect on sports viewing, especially if you are a TV network that has ponied up a princely sum to secure broadcast rights. The emphasis on stats has had the unwanted effect of downplaying the joy of watching sports, of enjoying the entire game. Sports gambling has commodified stats to such an extent that people are far less interested in athletic prowess than they are in a tally of random stats and figures. This is not to say that interest in sports itself is diminishing. And while it is not definitive in any way, it appears as though sports gambling has had a hand in rapidly changing how people consume sports.
Now fans are interested in facets of the game that wouldn’t ordinarily have held their interest as intensely. Things like how many points Chris Paul scored for the Suns, or the MLB odds or the over/under of a regular season NFL game have transfixed fans in new ways. Even if ratings were high, this does not indicate that fan engagement remains unchanged. Only time will tell of the long-term effect on fan engagement. However, one thing is sure. Gambling on sports can still very much be a social endeavor. Now, online communities have sprung up all over the world wide web as players try to examine and confer with each other on gambling prospects. So whether this is at a sports bar or in an online betting pool, there is a good chance that consuming sports remains a social event regardless of how high the stakes become. Additionally, how defining these changes will be remains to be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.