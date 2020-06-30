June 30, 2020 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s G League affiliate, will not extend the contract of Head Coach Joe Wolf. Wolf, who served as the second coach in Swarm history, was hired Sept. 10, 2018.
