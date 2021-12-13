December 10, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – Cameron McGriff scored a season-high 26 points as the Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, defeated Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes 101-96 on Friday at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. McGriff’s stellar performance came on 8-for-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes of action.
The game was the first meeting between the Swarm (3-8) and Capitanes, as Ciudad de Mexico (3-8) is currently playing in its inaugural NBA G League season.
The Capitanes held a two-point lead at halftime 43-41 but 53 percent shooting in the second half pushed Greensboro to the victory.
Including McGriff, Greensboro had six players score in double figures. Fellow starters Joe Chealey (16 points, five assists, two steals) and Chudier Bile (11 points, nine rebounds, two blocks) positively impacted the game. The Swarm reserves accounted for 44 total points, led by DJ Carton (17 points, seven rebounds), LiAngelo Ball (14 points, two steals) and Tyree White (10 points, three rebounds).
The game represented the first contest this season the Swarm played without an assignment player from the Hornets or a two-way player. Each of the 10 active players on the Greensboro roster appeared in the game.
The Capitanes had Jordan Howard (24 points) and Justin Reyes (20 points, 11 rebounds) as the leading duo. Garly Sojo added 17 points off the bench. Ciudad de Mexico was plagued by turnovers, as 24 of them resulted in 29 points for Greensboro.
The two sides complete the season series on Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. ET tip at the Fieldhouse.
THIS & THAT
- Greensboro had four players score a season high: McGriff (26), Carton (17), Bile (11) and White (10).
- Chealey played his first game back in the Fieldhouse since February 19, 2020.
- Danny Pippen made his professional debut, playing seven minutes in the game
