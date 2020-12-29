GREENSBORO, NC (December 29, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to start the new year with a focus on their physical health and wellness with the “21 for 21 Winter Workout” challenge. From January 1-31, residents are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or boat 21 miles. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered to win a Parks and Recreation prize package worth an estimated $200. Sign up to participate at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest.
“It’s a new year and it’s time to get moving! We want you to bundle up, grab a family member or your dog, and get outside on one of our trails, walking loops, greenways, and lakes, or around your own neighborhood,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “We’ll send a log to track your progress, winter workout tips, and encouraging messages to your inbox to keep you going. This is a great way to start 2021 with your health in mind!”
Participants must send their completed workout logs to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov by Feb. 5, 2021, to be entered into the drawing for the prize package, which includes Parks and Recreation swag, pedal boat passes, fishing passes and a free picnic shelter.
Not sure where to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity to your home. Or try one of these walking loops:
* Barber Park Trail, 1500 Barber Park Dr., 1.04 miles, accessible
* Bluford Loop Trail, 1800 Block Eastwood Ave., .42 miles, accessible
* Brightwood Park Trail, 4698 Fewell Rd., .59 miles
* Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.
* Brown Center Loop, .45 miles, paved and accessible
* Vandalia Vista Trail, .26 miles
* Country Park, 3905 Nathaneal Greene Dr.
* Country Park Loop Trail, 1.63 miles, paves and accessible
* Hamilton Lakes, 400 Block Starmount Dr.
* Hamilton Lakes Trail, 1.99 miles
* Hamilton Lakes Spur, .26 miles
* Hester Park, 3600 Block Deutzia St
* Trail 1, .61 miles
* Trail 3, .12 miles
* Trail 2, .10 miles
* Trail 4, .15 miles
* Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Rd.
* Keeley Beginner Mountain Bike Trail, .62 miles
* Keeley Park Trail, 1.37 miles
* Keeley Park Spur Trail, .04 miles
* Shannon Hills Greenway, 4100 Block Donegal Dr., 1.2 miles
* Westbury Walking Trail, 4300 Block Sante Fe Trl., .17 miles
